It's officially flu season, and while it's always been important to get the vaccine to protect yourself and others around you from severe illness, it's more crucial now that we're all contending COVID-19 as well. And if you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster—or for some reason haven't yet received your vaccine—experts say it's perfectly safe to knock both it and your flu vaccine out in one shot. (Well, two shots, technically, but you know what I mean!)

