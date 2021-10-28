CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

West Virginia named top 10 global travel destination

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOtR9_0cfJ0ZX300

Gov. Jim Justice today announced that West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet, as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards. West Virginia, the only state in the country selected, joins a first-class group of international destinations.

“West Virginia is on a roll. I’ve been saying since my first day in office that we have to tell our state’s story, and we’re doing just that and it’s working,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is a world-class, four-season travel destination, and thanks to this announcement, travelers around the world will be adding the Mountain State to their travel bucket list for 2022. I’d like to thank the Lonely Planet team for this designation and all they do to promote and support travel and tourism.”

West Virginia joins a star-studded lineup of global destinations, like Westfjords, Iceland; Scenic Rim, Australia; Vancouver Island, Canada; and Burgundy, France, in the category for Best Travel Region 2022.

This year’s award recipients were selected from a Best in Travel survey shared across the Lonely Planet team, including every staff member, more than 200 travel writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more – who all shared their top travel destinations for the coming year.

The list was then paired down and sent to a panel of five travel experts. Each destination was judged based on several factors, including its readiness to accept return visitation in 2022 and the judges’ excitement to travel there.

Lonely Planet says “2022 is the perfect time to discover West Virginia, a still-uncrowded region with unspoiled mountains and unmistakable heritage where the leisurely tempo of Southern small towns converges with the adrenaline sports that attract adventurers from across the continent.”

As a part of this designation, West Virginia will receive a featured write-up in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022 book, as well as online content. This announcement has the potential to reach hundreds of millions of travelers and share with them the best of Almost Heaven, West Virginia as they plan their trips next year.

“This is such an honor for West Virginia. Governor Justice has been a true visionary for our state’s tourism industry, and I appreciate all of the time he has poured into big, bold ideas to tell our state’s story,” said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “West Virginia is an incredible four-season travel destination, and we can’t wait to welcome new visitors as they plan their trips to the Best in Travel destinations for 2022.”

To access this year’s Best in Travel 2022, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 11

Related
Only In West Virginia

There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia

West Virginia has a great variety of unique restaurants, but the Mountain Creek Restaurant in Pipestem Resort State Park is especially extraordinary for how you get there. Let’s take a look at one of the most unique restaurants in West Virginia. Mountain Creek Restaurant is only open from mid-May through the end of October and […] The post There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In West Virginia

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In West Virginia Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

The Amish have a reputation for being quiet neighbors, hard workers, and good cooks. We can vouch for that last part, at least if the baked goods at Touch of Amish in Wheeling, West Virginia are any indication! These treats are so tasty that they are worth the drive up to the Mountain State’s Northern Panhandle from anywhere in the West Virginia region.
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia adds 661 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active total drops

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials in West Virginia reported 661 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Despite the new additions, the state’s active case total dropped by 178 to 7,364 on the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Only In Maryland

These Two Maryland Towns Are Among The Best Places To Vacation In America

For a smaller state, it’s impressive how many charming towns are packed into Maryland. From the western mountains to the eastern shore, you can find all sorts of vacation-worthy areas. In fact, Esquire recently named two of our local towns among the best places to vacation in America! It’s a high honor and the following two towns are truly deserving. Read onto learn more about these Maryland towns, and consider planning a vacation or two in the coming months.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Global Travel#Travel Bloggers#Westfjords#Southern
QSR Web

Dairy Queen opens in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Dairy Queen has opened a Grill & Chill location in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The store is located at 51 Vantage View Drive and is owned by West Virginia native and owner of BFS (Better Faster Service) Foods, Marshall Bishop. The store is his 12th DQ location in the state,according to a press release.
MARTINSBURG, WV
shermanstravel.com

The World's Best Airline is Announced

The past year has been a difficult time for air travel--ushering in new changes and safety protocols. But there's one thing that's stayed the same and that's the best in aviation. For the sixth year in a row, Qatar Airlines has received the title of the "World's Best Airline." The...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders flags at half staff Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Wood County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Barbara […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

6K+
Followers
813
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy