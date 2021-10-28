CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China and Serbia Praise 'Steel Friendship' Amid Growing Ties

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe. Serbia,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Ap#Serbian#Balkan#European Union#Chinese
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU calls to deepen ties with Taiwan amid growing threats from China

Taipei [Taiwan] October 21 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Tuesday expressed to enhance ties with Taiwan and said the union has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners. The remarks came from EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager at a European Parliament plenary session focused...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China rejects EU report on ties with Taiwan

Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
bigrapidsnews.com

Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

PRAGUE (AP) — Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China. Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research groups...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KHON2

Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced COVID-19 passes for indoor venues late at night following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the new measure will take effect on Saturday and will be applied starting from 10 p.m. in bars,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SKIFT

China Limits Travel Amid New Case Surge Tied to Tour Groups

China's tough crackdown measures on new coronavirus cases is yet another recovery setback for the country's travel sector after two prior downturns this year. A new mitigation strategy, particularly with the country's high vaccination rate, is needed for businesses to survive. China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread...
TRAVEL
persecution.org

China Pressures Vatican to Sever Taiwan Ties

10/25/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – Under Pope Francis’ leadership, it is no secret that the Vatican has been warming up to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with the hope that the authoritarian regime would recognize the Pope’s Catholic authority and in turn improve its treatment of the Chinese Catholics.
CHINA
dallassun.com

China's Top Diplomat Visits Serbia, Albania Aiming to Deepen Ties

WASHINGTON - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made stops in Belgrade, Serbia, and Tirana, Albania, this week, seeking to further the Chinese government's '17+1' effort to promote trade and investment between Beijing and the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. While Wang was received cordially in both countries, Serbia and...
POLITICS
Reuters

China power curbs are challenge for steel mills - industry group

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production costs at Chinese steel mill have increased, especially at electric arc furnaces, because of recent power rationing and government demands for energy consumption cuts, the country's steel association said on Monday. Steel mills have cut or halted production because of the power supply crunch...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

European Parliament delegation visits Taiwan

A European Parliament delegation arrived in Taiwan Wednesday, part of an effort to build closer ties with the island despite warnings from China. China-Taiwan ties have plunged since the election of Tsai as president in 2016, as she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of "One China".
POLITICS
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Says Europe Should Not Send Wrong Signals Over Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Europe should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after a delegation of the European Union parliament met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen, or it risked harming Sino-EU ties. The European side should correct its mistake, ministry spokesman...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Taiwan Raises WTO Complaint Against China on Apple Imports-Sources

GENEVA (Reuters) - Taiwan raised a trade complaint against China at a World Trade Organization meeting late on Wednesday over Beijing's moves to block sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island, two sources familiar with the matter said. Taiwan, whose relations with China are at their lowest in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy