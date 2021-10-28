CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 signs your house might be haunted

By Olivia Heath
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Realtor.com, 28% of people surveyed think they have lived in a haunted home: 58% said they heard strange, unexplained noises; 51% felt that creepy feeling in certain rooms; and 40% said they’ve seen objects move or just completely disappear. Only 33% of people are willing to live...

www.koco.com

CBS News

Haunting portraits of abandoned houses

Bryan Sansivero makes his living photographing abandoned houses, and Halloween is his kind of holiday. "I love horror movies, I love horror, and I love old architecture," he told correspondent Martha Teichner. For Sansivero, visiting a grand old wreck in eastern Connecticut was irresistible, because it was in the 1971...
PHOTOGRAPHY
24/7 Wall St.

The Creepiest Haunted House in Every State

Everyone loves a good ghost story, whether you believe in spirits or not. It’s in our DNA. Curiosity about the paranormal likely dates back to when our ancestors were cave dwellers, and interest in this subject is undiminished today, even after science has explained much of what had been previously unexplained.
SCIENCE
Hawk Eye

Face your worst fears at these haunted houses in southeast Iowa

There will be scares and frights in southeast Iowa this year, if you know where to look. A handful of local haunted houses will be opening soon, with ghosts, ghouls, zombies and more awaiting those who dare enter. Burlington. Haunted Auditorium "four floors of terror" opens Oct. 15 at Memorial...
IOWA STATE
olneyenterprise.com

23 Scares Haunted House is Open

The 23 Scares Haunted House opens Oct. 30. The Olney High School Junior class plans to “scare up” donations to help fund class projects and events for their senior year. The haunted house fundraiser is becoming a popular tradition with the Juniors, according to Taaron Scrogum. Taaron is an OHS...
OLNEY, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

'The Haunting of Hill House:' facing the ghosts that haunt us

I feel like there’s not a lot of traditional gothic horror around these days. We’ve swapped ghosts and haunted houses for Lovecraftian abominations and mundane environments, to create a sense that our comfortable lives are being invaded by some outside force. Gothic horror is more about the horror of our...
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

11 scary haunted houses to visit near your Houston neighborhood for Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Houstonians are searching for their perfect costumes and looking for a place to find a bone-chilling scare. Here are 11 haunted houses in your neighborhood that could help you get your spooky season fix this month. Haunted Houstonopoly. Where: 2501 Rice Boulevard, Houston. When: Oct. 21-24, 28-31.
HOUSTON, TX
WYTV.com

Tricks used at a commercial haunted house

(WYTV)-Haunted house owners use many tricks to crack even the bravest visitor. The well-planned haunted house creates the illusion of danger but never actually comes close to it. Most haunts are mazes: guests can find their way through, but there must be enough twists and turns so that they can’t...
ECONOMY
givemeastoria.com

The Best “Haunted” House in Astoria

As Halloween in New York City quickly approaches, stoops all along the five boroughs have begun to display an exciting array of spooky decorations, colorful lights, and plenty of jack-o-lanterns. With so many decorations (and boroughs) to choose from, we can’t help but wonder what’s the best neighborhood for viewing Halloween displays? Well, while we may be biased, Astoria boasts one of the best decked-out and ghoulish displays of Halloween homes in all of NYC. While COVID-19 may have slightly changed how Astorians celebrate, Vicki Poumporodis’ house, at 26th Street (between Ditmars Ave and 23rd Ave), hasn’t let a little pandemic stop her from expanding her ever-growing collection of monsters, twinkling lights, and impressive display of animatronics. According to CurbedNY, the Poumporodisnce has been dubbed one of the top 15 “best decorated [houses] in New York City.” And boy, has she earned it! The Poumporodis house leaves no stone unturned as the exterior of her home features some of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, like an illuminated Freddy Krueger from the renowned franchise, “Nightmare on Elm Street,” as well as a few giant glowing spiders, bats, and plenty of other creepy-crawly things.
POLITICS
Newton Kansan

Newton family hosting haunted house

Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October. Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family. "We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel...
NEWTON, KS
San Francisco Chronicle

The benefits of living in a haunted house

Ten Octobers ago, my family moved into our San Gabriel Valley home, and people started knocking on the door. Some knockers were neighbors. Some were trick-or-treaters. And some were looking for Steve. I had no idea then who Steve was. I didn’t know that he was dead or that Steve...
LIFESTYLE
styleblueprint.com

A Memphis Haunted House With an Inspiring Story

Katelyn is the Local Business Partner Client Success Rep for StyleBlueprint. She loves all things fitness, the Memphis Tigers and a good brunch. The quiet Memphis suburb of Arlington, TN, is known for its small-town atmosphere, friendly neighbors, and a distinct “everybody knows everybody” impression. On one quiet Arlington street, there’s a haunted house that’s making an impression of its own … but it’s only “haunted” for a limited time, and its history is just as touching as it is spooky.
MEMPHIS, TN
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Haunted House Gets Final Inspection

A new central Ohio haunted house by the name of Haunted Hoorah in Marion underwent further inspection this Wednesday. Officials spent extra time in the establishment making sure everything was good for a go-ahead before the haunted house could be open in time for the upcoming Halloween season. Electricians analyzed the house thoroughly, making sure that the haunted house would be able to open. Haunted Hoorah is a military-themed spooky attraction meant to focus on a spooky story set in the era where Germany and America were fighting during WWII - and failed science experiments involving “Super Soldier Serum”. The site’s description reads, “As a volunteer recruit, you will be scanned and placed on a military transport to be taken to the recruit processing and testing center. Once there, you will be injected with the Super Soldier Serum and processed. After extensive testing and trials you will be evaluated. Based on your results and how the serum reacts in your body, we will see if you have what it takes, or if you’ve become one of our less fortunate results”. The haunted house is set to open this Friday and will be open for the public until Halloween.
Shelby Reporter

Helena house brings the haunts

HELENA – If you’re driving down Augusta Way in Helena in late October, you would be able to pick out the house of the Thomas family. Their yard is the most elaborately decorated house on the street, with handmade ghouls, ghosts and apparitions layered throughout the lawn. These fantastic creations are made by the house’s owner Michael Thomas, who, as eloquently said by his 7 year old daughter, “gets real obsessed with Halloween.”
HELENA, AL
Z107.3

‘Haunted House For The Homeless’ In Brewer This Weekend

Get the wits scared out of you, and support an important cause at the same time!. If you love Halloween, animatronics and supporting a good cause then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Once again a family in Brewer will team up with Hope for Homeless and have their annual Haunted Halloween Display, to help raise money for local homeless shelters. This event is typically only open on Halloween night for Trick or Treaters, but they have added an extra night on Saturday, and will feature some cool animatronics that they use to create scenes. From the witches den, to the butcher shop, a floating girl and many more and give you a cool haunted house experience.
BREWER, ME
kotatv.com

An investigation into the Adams House hauntings

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Does the thought of ghosts make your skin crawl or adrenaline spike?. For Maurice Miller, part of Black Hills Paranormal Investigations, it’s always been the latter. “At 13 or 14, I was very much into case studies and find out what’s going on and it doesn’t...
DEADWOOD, SD

Community Policy