NFL

Kenny Young “feeling mixed emotions” about trade to Broncos

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Kenny Young was traded from the Rams to the Broncos this week and the move changed more than his address. The Rams are 6-1 and have aspirations of making a deep run in the playoffs while the Broncos...

NFL

