Kenny Young “feeling mixed emotions” about trade to Broncos

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said the decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos was "financially driven." "Really tough decision for us," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "They had a need at linebacker and really it was an opportunity to free up some space just from some financials. Guys are going to be asked to step up. Very grateful for the contributions that Kenny's made to our team over the last couple years, he has been our guy that's played in a lot of single backer defenses."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO