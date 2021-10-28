CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County leads New Jersey in number of early voting ballots cast

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Monmouth County is leading in the number of early voting ballots cast across New Jersey.

On Wednesday, more than 700 residents stopped by the Manalapan branch of the Monmouth County Library system to cast their ballots.

In fact, every day since early in-person voting began last Saturday, Monmouth County has led the way in the number of votes cast in New Jersey.

According to County Clerk Christine Hanlon, more than 11,000 people who live in Monmouth County have already cast a ballot. That is higher in about a 2 to 1 ratio over the second highest county of Ocean, where more than 6,000 residents have cast their ballots.

Hanlon says the strong early voting numbers could be an indication of an overall higher turnout. From the returns of the vote-by-mail ballots and early voting ballots that the county has already seen, Hanlon says she expects the voting turnout to be higher for this election than the last gubernatorial election.

In person voting began last Saturday at strategic polling places across each county in New Jersey.

Polls open at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Frank K
6d ago

I hope that people have educated themselves on how poorly the state was run in the last few years. We have some of the highest real estate tax’s in the country, our cost of gas maybe the highest in the country ( Murphy just had the person also responsible for the price of gas visit us..Biden )car insurance is out of control due to state regulations, health care insurance is very expensive due to regulations ,Nj had the highest death rate of COVID in nursing homes thanks to Murphy, COVID mandates are going to get more strict to make your life miserable, this will only get worse for your children’s future because of what Murphy will due in a second term, crime and drugs is rampant in the inner city. Police are not allowed to protect the public the way they had in the past, criminals are let out early or never put in jail because of low or no cash bail, illegal border crashers have forced towns to increase tax’s to pay for the services they have to render ….think hard about who you will v

