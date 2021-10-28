Monmouth County leads New Jersey in number of early voting ballots cast

Monmouth County is leading in the number of early voting ballots cast across New Jersey.

On Wednesday, more than 700 residents stopped by the Manalapan branch of the Monmouth County Library system to cast their ballots.

In fact, every day since early in-person voting began last Saturday, Monmouth County has led the way in the number of votes cast in New Jersey.

According to County Clerk Christine Hanlon, more than 11,000 people who live in Monmouth County have already cast a ballot. That is higher in about a 2 to 1 ratio over the second highest county of Ocean, where more than 6,000 residents have cast their ballots.

Hanlon says the strong early voting numbers could be an indication of an overall higher turnout. From the returns of the vote-by-mail ballots and early voting ballots that the county has already seen, Hanlon says she expects the voting turnout to be higher for this election than the last gubernatorial election.

In person voting began last Saturday at strategic polling places across each county in New Jersey.

Polls open at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.