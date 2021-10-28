CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cinema Chat: Halloween flicks at the Michigan, 'The French Dispatch,' 'Last Night in Soho,' and more

wemu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, the movie theaters will provide thrills and chills. WEMU's Michael Jewett joins Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins to discuss all of the new films and special screenings at your local theaters for this Halloween weekend. CONGRATULATIONS MICHAEL JEWETT AND FAMILY. The George Jewett Trophy was...

www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
MetroTimes

Last Night in Soho

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Delaney Joins Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ (Exclusive)

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle for Apple TV+ has added another name to its already bulging cast list. Rob Delaney, the Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star soon to be seen in Disney+’s Home Alone reimagining Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to appear in the big-budget feature, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, joining an ensemble that currently includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and — in her first acting role — Dua Lipa. First announced in July and being directed and produced by Vaughn for his own Marv Studios, Apple...
MOVIES
Deadline

Classy Thrillers Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Open, ‘French Dispatch’ Expands – Specialty Preview

Focus Features presents Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, a twisty psycho-thriller with a great soundtrack, as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch goes wider, testing the appeal of a director whose films have been called the arthouse equivalent of Marvel. Last Night, a time-bending genre tale, unspools on just over 3,000 screens — not exactly specialty but it’s from a writer-director who “can dip his toe into anything, a true specialty film, a more commercial film like Baby Driver, and now a psychological thriller that harkens back to Hitchcock, Brian De Palma and David Lynch,” said Focus distribution president Lisa Bunnell....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Richard O'brien
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Roger Ebert

Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

Many performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That can be a little tiring and relentless for my family,” Miranda admitted to me during my 2018 interview with her, in which she discussed her work as a veteran acting coach whose clients have included Nicole Kidman and Melanie Lynskey. “Early on, Thomasin was like, ‘Oh my god, acting—get away from me!’ That created a very strong wellspring for her to discover her talent because she didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to be famous and she wasn’t aiming towards acting to achieve anything. She was running away from it, and finding other things that interested her, like psychology, visual arts, writing—she’s a very good writer—and she was searching out other elements in her identity that she could explore and be rewarded by.”
CHICAGO, IL
Register Citizen

Halloween Box Office Battle: 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Antlers' to End Roaring October on Muted Note

The spookiest month of the year isn’t always booming when it comes to box office ticket sales. But in pandemic times, as big-budgeted movies are regularly delayed and rescheduled to keep up with changing consumer habits, the season that celebrates all things Halloween and pumpkin spice has been busier than most. Already, October has generated $546 million in overall box office receipts, according to Comscore. In the next few days, it should surpass July ($583 million) to become the biggest revenue-generating month of the year.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho#The French Dispatch#Wemu#Northwestern#African American#French
solzyatthemovies.com

Last Night in Soho: A Horrifying Thriller

Last Night in Soho might have a 60s soundtrack but it is a horrifying psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is classified in the synopsis as a psychological thriller. Let’s get it out of the way right now: Last Night in Soho is more than a psychological thriller. There are aspects of horror in this film. Put it this way: there’s enough horror in the film where I had to close my eyes! If you are prone to nightmares as I am, I would not recommend watching this film. Anyway, if horror isn’t your thing, I still recommend getting your hands on the soundtrack because the 1960s music is awesome.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Just in Time for Halloween, Last Night in Soho Has All the Beauty Inspiration You Need

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re seeking something to spark your beauty imagination ahead of Halloween weekend, look no further than time-travel psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. The film, which hits theaters today, stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a new-to-London fashion student whose daydreams are dominated by the Swinging Sixties—an era she’s eventually transported to as her vivid dreams (and, erm, paranormal abilities) find her entering the body of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sandie, a rising cabaret singer and fixture on the West End scene. Throughout the twists and turns of the film, the dark side of Swinging London’s past is revealed like a fluorescent fever dream, with dark and dazzling hair and makeup that evokes mod nostalgia and something a little more sinister all at once.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Box Office Mojo

‘Last Night in Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Headline Horror-Filled Halloween Weekend

After a month of $40+ million openings, this Halloween weekend slows things down a bit as it serves up two original horror-ish films, Last Night in Soho from Focus and Antlers from Searchlight. The month of October currently has a cumulative gross of $545 million, and it is set to close out the month as the year’s best yet, topping July’s $582 million cume. This weekend looks quiet compared to the four weekends before it that featured big openings from Venom 2, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, and Dune, and we’re looking at a repeat of last weekend with Dune at number one unless one of the newcomers can over-perform and give Dune a good scare.
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
SFGate

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?. “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London. Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy