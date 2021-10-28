CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Russell Westbrook takes offense to late dunk by Thunder's Darius Bazley

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEDWF_0cfIytxZ00

Darius Bazley and the Oklahoma City Thunder finished last season with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, and they entered Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers winless in their first four games this season.

So with the Thunder about to win for the first time this season – against former Thunder player Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and the Lakers – Bazley stole an inbounds pass with a five-point lead and four seconds left and went for the exclamation point with an uncontested dunk.

Westbrook apparently didn't like it, confronting Thunder players with about a second left on the clock.

Westbrook was ejected from the game with 1.5 seconds left because the technical foul he was assessed for confronting Bazley was his second of the game.

Bazley scored a season-best 20 points with six rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block as OKC won 123-115, after being down by as many as 26 points.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakers' Russell Westbrook takes offense to late dunk by Thunder's Darius Bazley

