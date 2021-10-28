5 Ways Architects Are Using the Cloud

Far from new or unknown, cloud computing has been around for a long time, and it has penetrated every single industry, architecture included. Modern-day architects work on intricate projects involving so many moving parts. They collaborate with other experts, especially in the construction industry to see their projects to fulfillment. To enable global collaboration and the ability to deliver projects remotely, but also to make much more compelling project presentations, cloud computing has become essential for architects.

Cloud-based systems and environments are the perfect playgrounds for an architect. They are inherently flexible, highly scalable, and empower cross-industry collaboration without a hitch. Cloud-based tools are also very quick to advance, so new solutions are popping up at every turn. To help you understand how exactly architects are leveraging the cloud, here are a few main cloud implementations in this industry that can help advance your own architecture practice.

Generating powerful visualizations

When you’re talking to a client to understand their vision and preferences, you know that it’s one thing to theoretically discuss solutions, and completely another to present those solutions in a visually appealing format. Architects today use a wide array of rendering tools and software solutions hosted on the cloud in order to create appealing, extremely detailed models that showcase your project solution to your client.

Emphasizing the purpose and function behind every aesthetic choice, these tools help architects define what makes their work so authentic and why clients can trust them with their needs. Today’s most robust software works seamlessly on the cloud and allows entire teams of architects to function more smoothly and work with ease.

These visualizations can come in 2D and 3D formats to make them even more compelling. Add to that, you can make them as dynamic as you wish and present them remotely, once again, via the cloud, which is known for allowing many applications to run smoothly no matter how demanding they are.

Empowering cross-industry collaboration

Larger architecture firms use some of the best-known cloud service providers for their expertise and security, such as, for example, AWS. These flexible platforms allow architects to expand their teams and welcome their colleagues from other branches, such as construction, in order to deliver projects in time.

For that very reason, architects today also rely on professional AWS cloud management with the aim to maximize optimal cloud use for everyone involved. This also ensures optimal security protocols on all ends, regular cloud environment maintenance, and maximizing application performance. Architects can then focus on their projects without having to worry about the actual cloud – they just reap the rewards.

Ongoing performance analytics

As is the case with so many other industries using cloud-based software solutions, architects are quickly starting to realize the immense potential of ongoing performance monitoring, risk assessment and analytics with the help of the cloud. For example, cloud-based marketing tools help your architecture company understand how well it’s performing compared to its competition.

Then again, you can use your CRM software to communicate more effectively with customers and clients, as well as vendors, if you’re running a large-scale organization. While using AI in these analytics, architects also ensure that they are minimizing human error and providing tech-driven assessments, both internally and externally, for customer-facing processes.

Smarter project and time management

Now that there’s a clear indication that the construction industry is experiencing growth despite the pandemic, and it is expected to show that same growth during the foreseeable future, architects need to have the right tools to meet this increase in demand.

In order to boost productivity and efficiency, architecture teams are using the cloud for some of its most fundamental purposes. That includes project management as well as overall business organization and time management. This helps every business allocate resources properly, prevent employee burnout, all the while ensuring that every project is wrapped up by the suggested deadline.

PM tools used on the cloud as well as time management software help architects regulate their workflows, individual tasks, while providing business-wide transparency. This also increases employee accountability and helps business owners ensure optimal employee recognition.

Centralized systems for global teams

In architecture, just like in so many other industries, remote work has taken over the spotlight. That isn’t just helping companies stay operational and succeed despite the health crisis by enabling their teams to work from home. It’s also helping them work with global partners, obtain international experience, and work with clients from all over the world.

By turning to the cloud, architects can take on projects from anywhere in the world, while attending remote digital lectures, and delivering their own presentations virtually. This approach is literally erasing any borders that might have prevented experts in this field from collaborating with other professionals.

From better modeling, budget forecasts, all the way to global collaboration, every architecture business can leverage the cloud to achieve better results. Not to mention that all business-related processes such as sales and marketing can be handled more optimally on the cloud. Whether your goal is to grow your operation or to scale your business more efficiently over the long term, cloud tech can enable your architecture business to flourish.