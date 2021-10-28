Cosmo Films posts 96 pc growth in quarterly EPS

Metro Bank has confirmed that it has received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle Shares in the company soared by more than a third shortly after the announcementThe challenger bank said it has engaged with Carlyle over the possible offer, following reports by Bloomberg but advised shareholders to take no further action.“This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer… and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms nor structure on which any offer might be made,” Metro Bank added.Carlyle now has a...

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO