China's New Quantum Computer Has 1 Million Times the Power of Google's

Sadly, there's no desert power happening in China right now; Dune is experiencing a lackluster box office performance on the other side of the Pacific, much to the chagrin of Warner Bros Studios. It only made $6 million on Friday and managed to gross $21.6 million over the whole three-day weekend. While making over $20 million is nothing to sneeze at for most, it's important to put those numbers in context. In the U.S., despite a day-and-date simultaneous release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, Dune captivated North American audiences to the tune of $40.1 million, which is just short of double the numbers it ran in China.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO