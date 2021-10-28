CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's New Quantum Computer Has 1 Million Times the Power of Google's

USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Kissinger: China has become second to America economically, hasn't surpassed us

Former U.S. secretary of state and former White House national security adviser Henry Kissinger joined FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" for an exclusive interview and shared his insights on U.S.-China relations. HENRY KISSINGER: It wasn't conceivable then that China could become an economic or technological competitor with the United...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

US revokes licence of top Chinese telecoms company

Washington has revoked the US licence of one of China's biggest telecoms companies citing "national security" concerns. China Telecom must stop providing services in America within 60 days. Officials said the Chinese government's control of the company gave it the opportunity "to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications". This...
U.S. POLITICS
mining.com

Lab-grown diamonds are latest victims of China’s power crisis

The lab-grown diamond industry is the latest sector to feel the effects of China’s energy crisis — and if the situation gets worse, consumers may find that special Christmas gift is suddenly a lot more expensive. Output of jewelry-grade gems has dropped by about 10% to 15% for the past...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden's ambassador nominee: "China is not an Olympian power"

President Biden's nominee to serve as ambassador to China delivered a stark assessment of the challenges the U.S. faces in confronting Beijing, but stressed that the rising superpower is "not all-powerful" and the West retains "substantial" advantages. The big picture: Nicholas Burns, a retired career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
makeuseof.com

China Has Banned Cryptos. Here's Why That's Good for Bitcoin

China's cryptocurrency ban has been an ongoing problem for Bitcoin, coming into full effect in September 2021. Since then, Bitcoin's hash power, most of which was located in China, has plummeted by at least 75%. Now, Chinese miners are fleeing in droves in what has been branded the "Great Mining...
MARKETS
The Drum

It’s time to recognize the global marketing pioneers in China

The rise of east Asian markets remains a topic of debate across publications worldwide. Here, Domenica Di Lieto, boss at agency Emerging Communications, argues that – in marketing at least – the debate is over, with Chinese marketers easily outperforming their western counterparts. Marketing professionals in first-world countries have a...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the...
COMPUTERS
Collider

'Dune' Harvests $22 Million on Opening Weekend in China, but That's Not Enough to Gain Desert Power

Sadly, there's no desert power happening in China right now; Dune is experiencing a lackluster box office performance on the other side of the Pacific, much to the chagrin of Warner Bros Studios. It only made $6 million on Friday and managed to gross $21.6 million over the whole three-day weekend. While making over $20 million is nothing to sneeze at for most, it's important to put those numbers in context. In the U.S., despite a day-and-date simultaneous release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, Dune captivated North American audiences to the tune of $40.1 million, which is just short of double the numbers it ran in China.
MOVIES
Fudzilla

Amazon wants to build a quantum computer

Amazon is officially entering the race to develop a quantum computer, joining US and Chinese rivals in the quest to harness the ability of cats to be both dead and alive. Amazon will base its quantum team at a new centre on the campus of Caltech in Pasadena, Calif., which officially opens this week.
ENGINEERING
Android Police

You can now buy the Google-powered Honor 50 outside China

Honor has long been known as one of Huawei's sub-brands, and with all of Huawei's US woes, Honor phones were also affected — just like Huawei handsets, Honor devices became notorious for their lack of Google apps. To ensure the survival of the brand, Huawei sold off the Honor name not too long ago. And under new ownership, the manufacturer recently unveiled the Honor 50, a phone that works properly in the West thanks to the presence Google apps and services. Now you're finally getting your chance to buy that smartphone outside its Chinese home market.
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

Amazon joins race for quantum computer with new Caltech center

Amazon is officially entering the race to develop a quantum computer, joining U.S. and Chinese rivals in the quest to harness the properties of nature’s tiniest particles into computing power far surpassing existing machines. Amazon will base its quantum team at a new center on the campus of Caltech in...
PASADENA, CA
therealdeal.com

New home prices in China’s largest cities fall for first time since 2015

Prices for new homes in China’s largest cities fell month-over-month in September for the first time since 2015. Prices declined in half of 70 cities surveyed by the National Bureau of Statistics, according to the Financial Times. Beijing saw no change in pricing, while Shanghai saw a 0.2 percent increase....
REAL ESTATE

