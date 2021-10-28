Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

Lights at Bluff Valley in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota Opens November 5th. The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching! Although we don't have snow yet, some of the biggest displays of Christmas lights have already been busy preparing for the season. One of the biggest in Southeast Minnesota is Light at Bluff Valley and they are excited to say that they are opening on Friday, November 5th, 2021!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO