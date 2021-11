Toyota was a significant catalyst for the eco-friendly car movement with the Prius and the lineup of hybrid vehicles. However, while Tesla and other automakers have gone all-in for the EV era by offering electric vehicles, Toyota has been conspicuously absent, focussing instead on hybrids. Other than selling a RAV4 EV in limited numbers until 2014, Toyota hasn’t offered an electric vehicle. However, Toyota changed course and will move toward an electrified future. The first new electric vehicle that Toyota will offer is the 2022 Toyota bZ4X EV.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO