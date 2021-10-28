CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear brazenly walks around California neighbourhood putting school on lockdown

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear cub was also spotted at the Shull Elementary School and they...

www.independent.co.uk

cbslocal.com

Bear Prompts Lockdown At Shull Elementary School In San Dimas

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Shull Elementary School in San Dimas was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because a bear was spotted on the campus. Sheriff’s officials confirmed at about 9:20 a.m. that a bear had been reported in the area near Shull Elementary, 825 N. Amelia Ave., prompting the campus lockdown, which didn’t last long.
SAN DIMAS, CA
KTLA

Bear tranquilized after wandering around San Dimas neighborhood

A bear was tranquilized after wandering around a San Dimas neighborhood Wednesday morning. The bear was walking around residential properties in the area of Gladstone Street and Dallas Road around 10 a.m., neighbors told KTLA. At one point, it was even spotted near Shull Elementary School. Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife […]
SAN DIMAS, CA
Thrillist

A Bear Broke Into a California Home for Leftover KFC

Unwanted house guests are just part of homeownership. There are in-laws that overstay their welcome, bugs that sneak in to mooch off your heat, and, in some places, the occasional bear. In places like California, bears in the house are simply par for the course, especially, as one homeowner learned, when you leave out tasty food.
CALIFORNIA STATE
