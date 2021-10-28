CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Independent Grocers Attain Record Sales, Profits Amid Pandemic

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 8 days ago

According to the 2021 Independent Grocers Financial Survey, a joint study between the National Grocers Association (NGA) and FMS Solutions, retailers reached record financial and operational performance benchmarks in an unprecedented year for the $253 billion independent supermarket industry. For fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, sales for...

progressivegrocer.com

progressivegrocer.com

Organic Garage’s Plant-Based Subsidiary Signs 1st Distribution Deal

Canada’s Organic Garage Ltd. has revealed that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese (FOC) Inc., has signed its first distribution deal in the Ontario market, with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is a cheese retailer and fine food distributor that has supplied top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years.
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Predictive Grocery Delivery Service Jupiter Expands Pilot

Jupiter, a predictive grocery delivery company, has now launched across California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington after a successful pilot in the San Francisco Bay Area. Coming just ahead of Thanksgiving, the expansion boosts the service’s potential customer base more than sevenfold, with the opportunity to reach 11 million-plus households across the western United States.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Retailer Deep Dive: Costco Wholesale

When thinking about Costco, it’s best to not overthink things. The company’s senior leaders certainly don’t, which helps explain how the operator of membership warehouses continues to pile on sales, the majority of which come from food and consumables, earning the trust and loyalty of members, an ever-growing number of whom pay a premium to shop with Costco.
RETAIL
Pioneer Press

Minnesota municipal liquor stores saw profits jump 29% amid pandemic

Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores saw a 29% boost to their profits in 2020, with off-sale income driving the increase, according to a report released Thursday. State Auditor Julie Blaha announced the findings as her office presented data from municipal liquor stores around the state. The increase marked the 25th year in a row of record-breaking sales for the city-owned liquor stores.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Amazon profits halved amid slowing sales growth

Amazon reported on Thursday a steep drop in third-quarter profits amid slowing sales growth and indicated that the next quarter would also be tough for the e-commerce giant. Net sales during the July-September quarter climbed 15%, to $110.8 billion, but missed forecasts of roughly $111.81 billion, according to numbers from Bloomberg. The results did, however, fall within the $106 billion to $112 billion range Amazon had forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inside Indiana Business

Franklin Electric Touts Profit Jump, Record Sales

FORT WAYNE - Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) is reporting third quarter net income of $46.5 million, up from $38.6 million during the same period last year. The company says it also hit record sales numbers for the quarter totaling $459 million. Franklin Electric manufactures and distributes...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
drugstorenews.com

How independents can leverage the pandemic to reposition their businesses

Pharmacies across the country are gearing up to face another surge of demand for COVID-19 vaccines, presenting independent pharmacy owners with an important opportunity to reposition their business along more profitable lines. Pharmacies across the country are gearing up to face another surge of demand for COVID-19 vaccines, presenting independent...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
klkntv.com

Cigarette sales increase amid pandemic; first time in 20 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tobacco sales have never been better at G & J Smoke & Vape Shop, near 48th and Huntington Ave. The owner, Khaeiry Kheder, says 2020 was their busiest year yet. They had a hard time keeping their shelves stocked because cigarette and vape products were so popular.
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Cigarette sales have hit 20 year record – why is the pandemic making us smoke?

Some of us took up new hobbies, got fit, watched endless boxsets on Netflix and perfected our bread baking during the pandemic. But old habits die hard, it turns out, as many of us indulged in our tobacco addictions – according to new sales data that shows cigarette sales were at a 20-year record high in 2020.The Federal Trade Commission's new Cigarette Report, conducted with data from major tobacco companies Reynolds American, Altria Group, ITG Holdings USA and Vector Group Ltd, shows that sales of cigarettes were up 0.4 per cent - 203.7 billion cigarettes from 202.9 billion in 2019.Some...
HEALTH
progressivegrocer.com

5 Things to Look for in a Grocery E-commerce Solution

Take control of your online grocery shopping experience and promote your brand. Consumers are looking for more options and more control—how will your grocery chain respond? Taking care of your customers has always been a priority for business owners, but recent changes have made this difficult to achieve. Digital shopping should be easy, affordable, and convenient for retailers and their customers. There are many e-commerce solutions on the market, but how do you choose?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Microsoft profit up amid cloud computing growth

The company has been fiercely competing with Amazon, Google and other cloud providers for big business and government contracts. Growth in Microsoft’s cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year. The tech company, based in Redmond, Washington, reported quarterly...
MARKETS
abc17news.com

Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers showing its failure to address the harms its social network has created around the world, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter, buoyed by strong advertising revenue. Also on Monday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems. Haugen spoke Monday before a parliamentary committee that’s working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Her sharp comments are providing momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech giants.
INTERNET
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY

