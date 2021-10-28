CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meijer Honored by EPA for Reducing Its Fleet Footprint

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sustainability and supply chain disruption top of mind among businesses, consumers and government entities, one Midwest retailer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its efforts in both areas. Meijer recently received two SmartWay Excellence Awards from the EPA for its freight...

