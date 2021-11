The long-delayed Tokyo Olympics paid off handsomely for NBCUniversal, as the company booked $1.76 billion in revenue over the course of the 17-day event. That marked a 9% increase compared to the $1.62 billion NBCU generated during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. NBC parent Comcast reported the Olympics haul Thursday in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the cable giant did not specify the exact contributions of the advertising sales and affiliate/distribution units, NBC Sports execs in June said that they expected the commercial inventory in the Tokyo Games would fetch north of $1.25 billion. Comcast also...

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO