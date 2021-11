ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Normandy police officer is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 170 near St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound I-170 shortly after 7:30 p.m. An officer with the Normandy Police Department had been out of his patrol car when he was struck by another vehicle, said MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

