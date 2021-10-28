Driver hospitalized, passengers hurt in White Horse Pike bus crash, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

