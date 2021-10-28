CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver hospitalized, passengers hurt in White Horse Pike bus crash, officials say

fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bus driver needed to be airlifted to the hospital after...

www.fox29.com

NWI.com

Driver taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash, police say

GARY — A 51-year-old Hammond man was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a four-vehicle crash near West 25th Avenue and Grant Street, police said. The man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on Grant Street about 8:40 p.m. when he struck two vehicles, one of which was pushed into a fourth vehicle, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
HAMMOND, IN
Daily Voice

Bus Driver Seriously Injured In Winslow Township Crash

An NJ Transit bus driver had to be rescued after his vehicle rear-ended a disabled bus early Thursday morning, officials said.Six passengers were on the 554 line bus from Lindenwold to Atlantic when it rear-ended a disabled NJ Transit bus on the White Horse Pike around 6:15 a.m., NJT spokesman Ever…
ACCIDENTS
#Bus Driver#White Horse#Accident
WCBD Count on 2

Crash involving West Ashley High School bus sends driver, five students to hospital with minor injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An adult and five students suffered minor injuries during a crash that involved a school bus early Wednesday morning. It happened near Glenn McConnell and Magwood Drive around 7:14 a.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department. A spokesman with the Charleston County School District, Andy Pruitt, said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Latest: 16 students went to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash, no disciplinary action against driver

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported in a preliminary report Tuesday that nine students were transported to the hospital after a Greene County Schools bus crashed. On Wednesday, Director of Schools David McLain said a total of 16 students actually ended up being examined at the hospital. Three ambulances were utilized […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
The State

School bus driver, 14-year-old killed in after-school crash, Pennsylvania cops say

A school bus driver and 14-year-old student were killed Tuesday in a collision with a flat-bed trailer, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on Interstate 79 in Butler County, state police said in a news release. Video footage from WPXI shows the bus hit the back of the tractor-trailer as both vehicles were driving northbound on the interstate.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Driver, Passenger Injured In New London Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
NEW LONDON, MN
Register Citizen

Brookfield crash sends 2 people to hospital, fire officials say

BROOKFIELD — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday afternoon that required one of the drivers to be extricated, fire officials said. Around 9:20 a.m., the volunteer fire company and medics were dispatched along with police to the intersection of Grays Bridge and Old Grays Bridge roads for a reported two-vehicle collision.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WSOC Charlotte

Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in head-on crash near Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man died in a crash Saturday evening on a busy stretch of highway in Mooresville, according to the Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Dodge Ram was heading east on NC Highway 150 when its driver tried to turn left onto Pinnacle Lane, which is right off of Lake Norman. That was when the truck collided head-on with a Kia Soul coming the opposite direction on Highway 150.
MOORESVILLE, NC
CBS New York

Driver Hurt When MTA Bus Crashes With Van, Jumps Curb In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus crashed onto a curb Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. The MTA said a van collided with the B43 Bus around 5:30 a.m. near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. The bus mounted the curb, and the driver’s arm was injured. No passengers were on board at the time. It’s unclear if the storm was a factor in the crash.
BROOKLYN, NY

