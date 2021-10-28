CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Daryl Kunik's Central Austin Management Group pursues biggest project yet

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 6 days ago
The firm that developed Springdale General office park is now pursuing an even...

Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 29, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

A powerhouse for Austin's economy passes away

Pike Powers, a pioneer of Austin’s technology industry, died at his home Sunday after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80. “He was one of the most significant civic leaders this region as ever known, a major contributor to the technology economy, the so called Technopolis, that Austin enjoys today,” said Sandy Hentges Guzman, CEO of the Austin Area Research Organization, which announced his death. Powers was a longtime member of the civic and economic group, serving as a member from 1984 to 2013, Hentges Guzman said.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

BrainCheck raises $10M for cognitive health screening platform

Houston-based startup BrainCheck raised $10 million in Series B capital to develop its cognitive health screening technology. BrainCheck's Series B funding round was led by Austin-based Next Coast Ventures and Austin-based S3 Ventures, the health technology firm announced Nov. 3. Additional investors in the Series B included Austin-based True Wealth Ventures, Chicago-based Tensility Venture Partners and Leawood, Kansas-based Nueterra Capital.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Canva, fresh off raising $200M, leases office space in East Austin

East Austin continues to be an attractive destination for office tenants as two major leases were confirmed for the new Eastlake at Tillery campus on East Cesar Chavez Street. One of them was with Canva, a company recently valued at $40 billion. Click through to learn about the brokers involved and get the latest office real estate stats, plus check out ABJ's list of the largest multi-tenant office parks in the region.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

The List: Employee benefits firms

The 2021 list of employee benefit firms are comprised of local experts that can help guide clients toward the best options for providing company benefits to their staff. Companies on the list will consult and design benefit plans and help with product selection. Services typically focus on providing health care, retirement options, executive benefits, product sales and plan administration.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Advocacy group Austin Independent Business Alliance welcomes new leader

The Austin Independent Business Alliance is an organization of locally owned businesses that promote shopping locally and Austin's cultural diversity. Former executive director Rebecca Melançon stepped down in April 2020 after serving as a founding board member and executive director for 10 years. AIBA's membership manager Dixie Patrick has served as the interim leader.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area manufacturing firms

The 2021 list of manufacturers in the Austin area is ranked by facility square footage and also tracks manufacturing space. Companies include a broad spectrum of industries from lime, concrete and plastic manufacturing, to aerospace, medical devices, electronics, semiconductors, furniture and signs. The list is open to firms that make their own products as well as those providing contract services.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Wine startup Boxt taps into its next chapter with plans for Austin tasting room

Austin-based subscription boxed wine startup Boxt is now a year old. And its founder, Sarah Puil, still gets excited about key moments along the company's early path. The company blends wines from around the world to create wines that fit specific flavor profiles, as opposed to varietals. So when its first batch of wines were ready to be transported by a tanker truck from California to Texas, Puil's excitement was uncontainable.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Huntington Learning Center franchise files Ch. 7 bankruptcy

Austin-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Oct. 22. Year to date through Oct. 22, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 58% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

International homebuying has dropped off in Austin — will it stay low?

A new report from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the chilling effects of the pandemic on deals by international buyers. International homebuyers accounted for $634 million in sales volume — or 3% of the total — in the Austin metro between April 2020 and March 2021, $200 million less than the same period a year prior. More international buyers are opting for investment properties rather than primary residences.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Nonprofit Transit Forward launches to support $7.1B Project Connect transit plan

A nonprofit is forming to monitor the implementation of Austin's future transit system approved by voters last year. Project Connect, a $7.1 billion transit plan, will massively transform Austin over the next 13 years by ushering in a new era train lines and bus hubs. Transit Forward, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that will officially launch Oct. 27, will be focused on ensuring the plan is implemented as promised to voters and that the transit system plan is equitable, sustainable and accessible, according to an announcement.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

SBA awards $100M in "Community Navigator" grants. Here's who got the money.

More than 50 organizations were recently awarded a share of $100 million in SBA Community Navigator grants. Here's who got the money and what small businesses need to know. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SMALL BUSINESS
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

