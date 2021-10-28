Daryl Kunik's Central Austin Management Group pursues biggest project yet

Pike Powers, a pioneer of Austin’s technology industry, died at his home Sunday after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80. “He was one of the most significant civic leaders this region as ever known, a major contributor to the technology economy, the so called Technopolis, that Austin enjoys today,” said Sandy Hentges Guzman, CEO of the Austin Area Research Organization, which announced his death. Powers was a longtime member of the civic and economic group, serving as a member from 1984 to 2013, Hentges Guzman said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO