Recently, two Cody area anglers received prizes for reporting tagged trout caught in local waters. As part of a research effort underway to study trout populations in the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and North Fork of the Shoshone River, Game and Fish hosts an annual raffle for anglers who call in to report the capture of a tagged trout. Anglers are asked to report tag colors and numbers for each fish caught, the date and location where the fish was caught and if the fish were harvested or released.

CODY, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO