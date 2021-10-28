MPD: One person dead following fatal crash on Schillinger Rd

UPDATE: Read the details released about this crash from ALEA here .

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Schillinger Road and Mallard Drive, according to Mobile Police.

The crash was first reported around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Schillinger were closed for hours as first responders worked the crash.

One lane is only able to pass as of 7:40 a.m. Traffic is at a standstill. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

MPD continues to investigate.

