MPD: One person dead following fatal crash on Schillinger Rd
UPDATE: Read the details released about this crash from ALEA here .
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Schillinger Road and Mallard Drive, according to Mobile Police.
The crash was first reported around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
The northbound and southbound lanes on Schillinger were closed for hours as first responders worked the crash.
One lane is only able to pass as of 7:40 a.m. Traffic is at a standstill. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
MPD continues to investigate.
