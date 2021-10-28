Two bodies found in Chesapeake garage after fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a garage fire Thursday morning and now officials are saying two bodies were found inside the garage.

The call was originally placed to officials saying a two-story garage was on fire around 5 a.m., and it was on North Haven Circle in the Great Bridge area.

According to officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department, the home's owners were unharmed. The property owners are David and Sandra Lister. Chesapeake Public Schools has verified that Sandra is a school bus driver.

Fire officials also stated that two people who frequently stay at the residence are missing.

The garage was still smoking as of 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said it was under control but they were still dealing with hot spots.

Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley said like many garages, there were a lot of items inside and so there's a lot of debris to go through.

One neighbor told News 3, "My husband was coming back from working out and so when he got out of the car, he noticed there were flames. He was getting ready to call the fire department, but he had seen the owner of the house. He had heard her dialing 911 because she was getting ready to take her dog for a walk.”

The fire's cause is undetermined due to the extensive damage, according to the fire department. Officials believe the fire started on the second floor of the garage, which was under renovation.

The medical examiner's office is working to positively identify the bodies as well as the cause of death.