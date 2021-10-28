CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Pittsburgh Releases Details To Replace Streetlights

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One could call it a bright idea!. The city is releasing details on a...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Leaders Celebrate Continued Development Of Affordable Housing

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side. Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tribune-Democrat

Pittsburgh announces vaccine mandate for city employees

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh city employees who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 22 could be fired, the mayor announced, building on an earlier vaccine mandate for new hires. City workers must be two weeks past the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Council Advances Plan To Make Hays Wood Newest Pittsburgh Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The home of the Hays Bald Eagles could soon become Pittsburgh’s newest city park. This week, the city council voted to advance a bill to buy the land in Hays Wood for $1 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Councilman Corey O’Connor tells the Trib the plan is to treat it like a huge nature preserve with walking trails instead of ballfields. Since the URA bought the land five years ago for $5 the city has planned to designate it as a public park. It would be the second-largest public park in Pittsburgh with 642 acres to Frick Park’s 644.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh city leaders introduce new bill to prevent lead poisoning in children

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh’s water authority already have two of the most progressive policies in the country in place to address lead poisoning in children. The county health department requires all children to be tested for lead poisoning twice by age 2. And the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has replaced more than half of the city’s lead service lines and is on pace to replace them all by 2025.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council renews push for rental registration, inspections

Pittsburgh City Council has reintroduced a proposal to create a rental registration and inspection schedule for the city’s rental units, a measure that was stopped by a judge when officials previously tried to implement it. The proposal, advanced unanimously by council, would allow the city to identify all of Pittsburgh’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Zebulon replaces downtown streetlights with LEDs

ZEBULON — Downtown Zebulon has new brighter, more energy-efficient lights. In fall 2020, town staff ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
pghcitypaper.com

An open letter to the next mayor of the city of Pittsburgh

“I'm not the president of Black America. I'm the president of the United States of America,” so said former President Barack Obama in 2012. You may be thinking this to yourself as we near the Nov. 2 general election, “I will not be the mayor of Black Pittsburgh. I will be the mayor of the city of Pittsburgh.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh City Council District 4: Anthony Coghill vs. Connor Mulvaney

PDF — district-4.pdf. Anthony Coghill (Democrat) Bio: Incumbent candidate. Born and raised in Beechview. Previously worked as constituent liaison for state Sen. Wayne Fontana. Elected as an Allegheny County Democratic Committeeman in 2010, and chairs the committee’s 19th Ward. Lives in Beechview. Housing: Does not see affordable housing as an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Large Power Outage In Squirrel Hill Prompts Early Dismissal At Allderdice High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light is reporting a large power outage that left more than 1,000 customers, including Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood without electricity. As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools say they dismissing Allderdice students early. School officials say students who walk and ride Port Authority buses were allowed to leave first. Students who ride school buses and school vans were dismissed at noon. At its height, Duquesne Light said they had more than 1,300 customers without power in Squirrel Hill. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gus And YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart Is Newest Edition To Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad Display

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The beloved orange cart shaded by a colorful umbrella. Since the 1930s, it’s been a sure sign of summer in Pittsburgh. But, now, you’ll be able to see it in the winter, too. It’ll be just a little smaller though. Gus & YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart is the newest edition to another beloved Pittsburgh tradition — the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge Gus & YiaYia’s first opened on the North Side in 1934. The cart was run by Gus’s parents until Gus and his wife, Stella, took it over in 1951. The iconic stand has passed out shaved ice in a variety of flavors, along with popcorn and peanuts, to generation after generation of Pittsburghers. The tiny version of Gus & YiaYia’s will debut at the Science Center on Nov. 17. The Miniature Railroad and Village will reopen to the public on Nov. 18. The addition of Gus & YiaYia’s is sure to be fan favorite. For more information, visit their website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indiana Gazette

Unvaccinated Pittsburgh city workers risk firing

(The Center Square) – Outgoing Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said unvaccinated city workers could face termination if they ignore the mandate’s Dec. 22 deadline. “The science is clear that getting the vaccine protects us from the severity of COVID and its variants that are once again filling our hospitals,” Peduto said Monday, noting that employees interact daily with “critical” populations. “It is our responsibility to act collectively to protect both our employees and the public so that we can move on and continue our recovery from the pandemic.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Little Village Viaduct Gets New Paint, Repairs For Thousand Of Cars Going Through It Daily

CHICAGO (CBS) — As government works on trying to fund infrastructure projects, one’s finally done here in Chicago. “When we talk infrastructure, it’s exactly this type of meat and potatoes that we need to get done in our city and we’re doing it,” said Commissioner Gia Biagi of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT.) Crews were seen spraying paint right up until they re-opened a fixed-up viaduct at Western and 18th Street in Little Village. It’s got new sidewalks and a new road that should get a lot of use. The city said more than 25,000 cars pass under the viaduct every day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Searching For Suspect Responsible For Graffiti Around The City

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for the man behind some graffiti around the city. An active warrant has been issued for Michael Coliane of Upper St. Clair. He is wanted for tagging the Exercise Warehouse in Bloomfield and other businesses in the East End. Police say Coliane uses the tags “EM” or “EME” and spray paints anti-government and vulgar phrases. Coliane drives a silver Kia Soul and police say he’s often in Bloomfield and Shadyside.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh City Council Ordinance Aims To Protect Kids From Lead Poisoning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people might not realize, but lead contamination is still a significant issue in the area. In fact, according to investigations conducted by the Allegheny County Health Department, about 400 new cases of lead poisoning are reported among children in the City of Pittsburgh each year. Now advocates and local leaders are teaming up to make the city a safer place.
PITTSBURGH, PA

