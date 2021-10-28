Other Angle Boards Psychological Thriller 'A Dark Foe,' Starring Selma Blair, Bill Bellamy - AFM

"There are no neighbors, only drifters." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing new psychological thriller titled Hide and Seek, which isn't the most original title. The film is both written and directed by the actor Joel David Moore, making it the third feature film he's directed in the last few years. When a wealthy businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he dives headlong into a twisted underworld of squatters and vagrants that threatens to tear apart his family as he struggles to maintain his sanity. It's described an "intense" thriller with "shocking twists & turns." Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the film, with a cast including Jacinda Barrett, Sue Jean Kim, Mustafa Shakir, and Joe Pantoliano. This looks damn good - a mind-breaking mystery, seemingly with some freaky supernatural things going on.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO