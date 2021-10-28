CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other Angle Boards Psychological Thriller 'A Dark Foe,' Starring Selma Blair, Bill Bellamy - AFM

Cover picture for the articleThe film stars the helmer’s father Oscar Cardenas, Selma Blair, Kenzie Dalton, Graham Greene and Bill Bellamy. It follows a guilt-ridden FBI agent, Tony Cruz, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, who has to face-off with the serial killer who took her away. “A Dark Foe”...

Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Selma Blair gives the performance of her life in new documentary

Anyone who has watched "Legally Blonde," already knows that Blair has a gift for comedy. But you may not be prepared to see her crack jokes as she battles multiple sclerosis in this very personal documentary. There are plenty of tears as the actor gamely allows director Rachel Fleit to record the most painful moments of her treatment. That she still finds the strength to ham it up for the cameras will leave you stunned and inspired. Discovery Plus.
Deadline

Liam Neeson To Star As Retired Assassin In Ireland-Set Thriller ‘In The Land Of Saints And Sinners’; Ciaran Hinds Co-Stars — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson (Taken) is set to star in Ireland-set thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners, which will re-team the actor with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz. Their previous collaboration topped the U.S. box office earlier this year. Set in a remote Irish village, Neeson will play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Belfast and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy actor Ciarán Hinds also stars. Principal photography is being lined up for March 2022 in Ireland. Bleiberg/Dimbort is launching international sales at the upcoming virtual American...
Watauga Democrat

MS documentary 'Introducing, Selma Blair'

The 'Cruel Intentions' and 'Legally Blonde' actress allowed cameras to follow her during treatment for Multiple Sclerosis. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
First Showing

Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Psychological Thriller 'Hide and Seek' Trailer

"There are no neighbors, only drifters." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing new psychological thriller titled Hide and Seek, which isn't the most original title. The film is both written and directed by the actor Joel David Moore, making it the third feature film he's directed in the last few years. When a wealthy businessman follows a lead to find his missing brother, he dives headlong into a twisted underworld of squatters and vagrants that threatens to tear apart his family as he struggles to maintain his sanity. It's described an "intense" thriller with "shocking twists & turns." Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the film, with a cast including Jacinda Barrett, Sue Jean Kim, Mustafa Shakir, and Joe Pantoliano. This looks damn good - a mind-breaking mystery, seemingly with some freaky supernatural things going on.
ETOnline.com

'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc: What the Actress Says About Her Battle With MS

Now streaming on Discovery+, Introducing, Selma Blair, is a deeply personal and emotionally raw account of the actress’ battle with multiple sclerosis, with the documentary chronicling the ups and downs of her undergoing HSCT, a bone marrow stem cell transplant. Directed by Rachel Fleit, the film is described as “one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience” as Blair “reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed” in 2018. Filmed over several years, here’s everything the 49-year-old star says about her battle with MS, which is currently in remission, life and career.
theplaylist.net

‘Foe’: Garth Davis’ Sci-Fi Thriller Stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal & Has Been Acquired By Amazon

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Aussie filmmaker Garth Davis. Getting a big lift on his career by co-directing much of “Top of the Lake” with the great Jane Campion, Davis soon won the gig to direct the Oscar Best Picture nominee “Lion” starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Following “Mary Magdalene,” which impressed Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara enough to co-star together, Davis is back with a new feature film titled “Foe.” The sci-fi thriller adaptation stars Irish actors Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird,” “Little Women“) and Paul Mescal (“Normal People“) and has been acquired by Amazon Studios. The “Foe” script was co-written by Davis and the novel’s author Iain Reid.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

In 'Introducing, Selma Blair,' a star fights multiple sclerosis, with style

As an actress, Selma Blair has never been the lead of a movie. Until now, that is: She takes center stage in “Introducing, Selma Blair,” a genuinely touching and unflinching look at her ongoing bout with multiple sclerosis. Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018. She announced it to...
moveablefest.com

Rachel Fleit on Getting Underneath the Surface with “Introducing Selma Blair”

When Rachel Fleit began working on “Introducing Selma Blair,” the actress’ manager Troy Nankin sent along a Dropbox Folder full of iPhone videos that Blair had been recording in the days and months after she started experiencing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. There was a practical purpose for keeping the video diaries when Blair could track her health, but for someone who rarely had control over her own image since she rose to stardom in her teens, Fleit recognized there was real insight in having her continue to film herself, even after the documentarian brought in more professional gear.
tvinsider.com

500th Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Blacklist’ Returns, Selma Blair’s Journey, ‘Next Thing You Eat’ on Hulu

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU hits a rare milestone—its 500th episode—and brings back one of the squad’s former detectives for the occasion. The Blacklist returns for a ninth season without one of its original stars. An acclaimed documentary profiles actress Selma Blair as she lives with multiple sclerosis. Celebrity restaurateur David Chang explores the future of food in the Hulu docuseries The Next Thing You Eat.
wfav951.com

Industry News: Selma Blair, Billie Lourd, Spencer and More!

SELMA BLAIR TALKS INTRODUCING: Selma Blair is sharing her journey with MS in Introducing Selma Blair. One painful scene in the documentary involved her son Arthur, 10, shaving her head in front of stem cell treatment. She told ET of the moment: “It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different. That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included.”
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster for Psychological Thriller NIGHT NIGHT

A trailer and poster have been released for the psychological thriller Night Night, about a woman who has come home after a lengthy recovery from a car accident, which has left her feeling mentally unstable. The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and Tony Todd. It was directed by actress Niki Koss in her feature directorial debut, from a script by Robert Johnson and Jordan Berman.
TVLine

Harlem Trailer: Meagan Good Leads Amazon Comedy From Girls Trip EP

Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, First Wives Club) is blessing us with another all-female ensemble comedy — this one led by Meagan Good (Minority Report) and Grace Byers (Empire). Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 on Prime Video, Harlem is a 10-episode series that follows “a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America,” per the official logline. “Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.” The friend group consists of the following four characters: * Camille (Minority Report‘s Meagan Good), “a popular...
GeekTyrant

Clip From The Psychological Horror Thriller KNOCKING

A clip has been released for the upcoming Swedish psychological horror film Knocking. The story centers on a woman who ends up being terrorized by a constant knocking sound coming from the walls of her new apartment. It’s a simple premise, but there is something sinister going on. The tagline...
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Night Night’: Exclusive Images from Niki Koss’ Psychological Thriller

Bloody Disgusting has a new look at Night Night, directed and produced by Niki Koss and featuring appearances by Final Destination & Candyman‘s Tony Todd and Eric Roberts. In the film, after waking up from a horrific car accident, April must find a way to work through her trauma and a will to survive a recovery from hell.
