They’ll drink to that: Heaven Hill Workers end 6-week Kentucky Bourbon strike

Local elected officials joined Shoppers grocery store union workers at a series of demonstrations Wednesday and Thursday to protest a lack of pay increases over the last year and cut backs to their health care benefits proposed by the company in recent contract negotiations. “We work, we sweat, we want more in our check!” the workers chanted. The 1,200 Shoppers workers are members of UFCW Local 400, which represents thousands of frontline workers in the region. “After more than a year of negotiations, during which time many of our members were forced to forego any pay raises, we have yet to make any meaningful progress on a new contract,” said Mark Federici, President of UFCW Local 400. “Now, instead of rewarding workers who have risked their health to keep these stores open during a pandemic, UNFI is proposing to slash funding for their health care benefits. Enough is enough! It’s time for UNFI to get serious.” Elected officials joining the protests included Virginia state Senator Scott Survell, VA Delegate Paul Krizek , Maryland state Delegate Nicole Williams, Maryland Senator Jim Rosapepe and Prince George’s County Council Member Dannielle M. Glaros. Photos: Glaros (left) at New Carrollton rally; Shoppers workers rally (right).

PROTESTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO