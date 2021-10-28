CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They’ll drink to that: Heaven Hill Workers end 6-week Kentucky Bourbon strike

Cover picture for the articleStriking UFCW members at Heaven Hill Distillery voted Saturday to approve a new five-year contract that preserves health care benefits and overtime pay. The distillery workers...

lanereport.com

Amid strike, Heaven Hill workers announce tentative contract agreement

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), the union for the 420 Heaven Hill distillery workers who have been on strike at the company’s main facility in Bardstown, announced on Friday a new tentative agreement between the company and UFCW Local 23D, the union for these workers, on a five-year contract.
BARDSTOWN, KY
