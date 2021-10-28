10 signs your house might be haunted

A new central Ohio haunted house by the name of Haunted Hoorah in Marion underwent further inspection this Wednesday. Officials spent extra time in the establishment making sure everything was good for a go-ahead before the haunted house could be open in time for the upcoming Halloween season. Electricians analyzed the house thoroughly, making sure that the haunted house would be able to open. Haunted Hoorah is a military-themed spooky attraction meant to focus on a spooky story set in the era where Germany and America were fighting during WWII - and failed science experiments involving “Super Soldier Serum”. The site’s description reads, “As a volunteer recruit, you will be scanned and placed on a military transport to be taken to the recruit processing and testing center. Once there, you will be injected with the Super Soldier Serum and processed. After extensive testing and trials you will be evaluated. Based on your results and how the serum reacts in your body, we will see if you have what it takes, or if you’ve become one of our less fortunate results”. The haunted house is set to open this Friday and will be open for the public until Halloween.

