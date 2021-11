The Venice Film Festival, the Italian Cultural Institute in London, and exhibitor Curzon are tying up on London screening series From Venice To London (18 – 22 November). Seven films from Venezia 78 have been chosen to be shown in London with appearances by filmmakers and cast. The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, will be the opening night film on the 18 November and The Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will be closing the series on 22 November. The seven films that have been handpicked are the following: The Lost Daughter – Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal The Hand of God – Directed by Paolo Sorrentino Qui...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO