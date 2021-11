Leaves are changing, the holiday season is around the corner, and there are still six weeks left in the fall semester. Midterms, finals, research papers, projects, simply attending class… it’s a lot of work! With so many opportunities for students to get distracted, maintaining focus is key for completing courses. And though you won’t see a paycheck at the end of the semester, taking your studies as seriously as a job or business can make a world of difference.

