Film Club: GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA (1974)

20 years before Guillermo del Toro brought giant fighting robots to American multiplexes with Pacific Rim, Stuart Gordon tried something similar on a shoestring budget with a thoroughly B-movie aesthetic. Set in a dystopian future where traditional warfare has been abolished and replaced by one-on-one battles between giant fighting robots, the film follows veteran ‘Robot Jox’ (short for “Robot Jockey”) Achilles as he fights Russian rival Alexander for Western control of Alaska. It’s very silly, bites off way more than it can chew, and has one of the least likable protagonists in movie history – but it’s also kind of fascinating and weirdly compelling. And as a B-movie ‘rough draft’ of Hollywood’s current run of Giant Robot mega-blockbusters, it’s an entertaining historical nugget that’s definitely worth a watch. As a special bonus, we’ll also be screening the 1933 Disney cartoon “Mickey’s Mechanical Man” before the main feature!
