Plucky justice-seeking teenagers transforming into colorful superheroes to fight bizarre space aliens, and sometimes donning giant mechanical armors that combine into spectacular mecha: This is the central iconography of Super Sentai, one of Japan’s longest-running and most beloved tokusatsu special-effects franchises, famously adapted in the West as Power Rangers! But if you’ve only seen the American adaptation – which mixed stock footage from Japanese Sentai shows with original America-focused material – you ain’t seen nothing yet. And even if you do know Super Sentai, you might not be prepared for Gokaiger Goseiger Super Sentai 199 Hero Great Decisive Battle, the anniversary film that brings 35 years of Sentai teams and their giant robots together into one celebratory, wildly entertaining extra-terrestrial slugfest. And before the main feature, we will also be showing 1978’s Supaidaman, the short film version of Toei’s 1978 Japanese Spider-Man TV show, where the web-slinging superhero fights in a giant mech named Leopardon, an innovation that directly inspired Super Sentai’s adoption of fighting robots as part of the formula. It’s going to be an absolute blast.

