The Wacky Wednesday events are a series of events throughout the semester that will take place every Wednesday from 11am-1pm. Each week will be a different event. Some events will be competition based and have a prize and some will just be for fun. For all of these events, anyone can just walk up and play. There will not be a registration process. All Wacky Wednesday events are also free!

