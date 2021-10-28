History of Queer Witches

This is the first column by Ayanna Columbus ’24 talking about her experiences with race, gender, and sexuality. In middle school, I would spend hours on YouTube watching “coming out” videos, trying to imagine what it would be like when I’d have to do what, at the time, I thought was inevitable. Most videos would start out of focus, with someone trying to find the ideal recording spot: where the camera was invisible enough that their families wouldn’t see, but showing enough that their reactions and responses could be picked up in the video.

