Thursdays with Anna & Fyodor

The International Writing Program (IWP) welcomes Helon Habila (IWP Fall Resident '04) back to campus as an Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor. The recipient of a Caine Prize, a Commonwealth Prize for Best First Book, and the Windham-Campbell Prize for Literary Achievement, Helon Habila is the author of six volumes of fiction and non-fiction, the editor of several collections of writing, and a publisher. Professor Habila is also an avowedly political writer whose work seems to transcend the artificial delineations of genre and discipline. His third novel Oil on Water, shortlisted for the PEN/Open Book Award and the Orion Prize, addressed the environmental crisis in the oil-rich Nigerian Delta in a manner that was both journalistically didactic and emotively filmic, thus making a political impact as strong as his recent nonfiction book, The Chibok Girls, which grapples with the Boko Haram kidnappings and Islamist militancy in Nigeria. Few writers have the narrative skill and structural mastery to not only spar in the political arena, but also to make significant artistic contributions: Professor Habila’s work registers far beyond the page.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO