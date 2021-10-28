CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursdays with Anna & Fyodor

Cover picture for the articleExhibition curator Dr. Anna Barker will be in the Main Library Gallery from 3:00pm - 5:00pm for casual discussions about Fyodor Dostoevsky, his works, and the exhibit. Feel free to drop in any time during...

Exhibit - From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200

The Fall 2021 Main Library Gallery exhibition, From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200, is dedicated to the life and work of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881). Curated by Dr. Anna Barker, University of Iowa professor of Russian literature, the exhibition covers the entirety of Dostoevsky’s prolific literary career. His youth, his years of exile in Siberia, a period of gambling addiction, and his philosophical and theological teachings are explored in the context of Russian historical events and many of his most famous novels, from Poor Folk to The Brothers Karamazov.
Three to Five Days

October 29, 30 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for gallery productions are available in the Theatre Building lobby one hour before show time. Tickets are free for University of Iowa students (with a valid ID) and $5 for general admission.
Art to Eat By: Cookbooks as Record and Expression

From medieval coronation banquets with elaborate sugar sculptures known as subtleties to the technicolor party food of the 1960s, food as art has long been tied to the enjoyable and meaningful experience of dining. Curated by Eric Ensley and Diane Ray, this exhibit in the University of Iowa Libraries Special...
Choral Collage Broadcast

The concert will be streamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29366. There will be no in person audience for this event. Please join us online. Program. I. Voxman Chorale. Danielle Bridges, graduate conductor. Mariya Akhadjanova, piano. Come Unto These Yellow Sands. Amy Beach (1867-1944) Wenn die Sense scharf geschliffen...
Fyodor Dostoevsky
Anna Buri Spotlight

Equipped with a major in Legal Studies and English, Mahurin Honors Scholar Anna Buri (MHC ‘19) is currently tackling law school at the College of William and Mary. During her time at WKU, Anna sought to insert herself both inside and outside the classroom remarking, “Unsurprisingly, the English and History Departments were where I was most involved and thus where I felt most at home. I was the president of Phi Alpha Theta, the History Club, and Ancient & Medieval Club for a couple years, and I also was active in the English Club. It was a great way to get to know fellow students and the faculty. Given the extent of these departmental activities, I was less involved in MHC, but I still enjoyed all the various events it hosted such as the donut and puppy breaks during finals week. They were much needed!”
Reading by Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor Helon Habila

The International Writing Program (IWP) welcomes Helon Habila (IWP Fall Resident '04) back to campus as an Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor. The recipient of a Caine Prize, a Commonwealth Prize for Best First Book, and the Windham-Campbell Prize for Literary Achievement, Helon Habila is the author of six volumes of fiction and non-fiction, the editor of several collections of writing, and a publisher. Professor Habila is also an avowedly political writer whose work seems to transcend the artificial delineations of genre and discipline. His third novel Oil on Water, shortlisted for the PEN/Open Book Award and the Orion Prize, addressed the environmental crisis in the oil-rich Nigerian Delta in a manner that was both journalistically didactic and emotively filmic, thus making a political impact as strong as his recent nonfiction book, The Chibok Girls, which grapples with the Boko Haram kidnappings and Islamist militancy in Nigeria. Few writers have the narrative skill and structural mastery to not only spar in the political arena, but also to make significant artistic contributions: Professor Habila’s work registers far beyond the page.
Indigenous Futurism with Artist SANTIAGO X

The Department of Anthropology, along with the School of Art & Art History and Native American & Indigenous Studies Program, are pleased to announce that as part of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a webinar presentation by Chicago-based Indigenous futurist, artist and architect Santiago X on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 2 at 6:30 PM.
