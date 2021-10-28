CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISRC Workshop: Spatial Analysis with R

uiowa.edu
 8 days ago

This is an advanced workshop designed for those who are familiar with regression analysis, providing the basics of spatial analysis using...

events.uiowa.edu

Ubergizmo

Researchers Demonstrate How They Can Create Fuel Out Of Thin Air

Traditional fuel sources are a finite resource and eventually, we will run out of them. This is why over the years, there has been an increase in research and development in trying to find clean alternative forms of energy, whether it be from wind turbines, water dams, the sun, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefinanser.com

What is spatial finance?

Green finance covers a wide range of financial products and services, which can be broadly divided into banking, investment and insurance products. Examples of these include green bonds, green-tagged loans, green investment funds and climate risk insurance. However, a friend of mine mentioned moving into a focus on spatial finance the other day. Spatial finance? What’s that?
ECONOMY
clemson.edu

Python for Beginners Workshop

Clemson Libraries Scholars’ Lab presents Python for Beginners. Location: Cooper Library 406A (GIS Classroom) In this hands-on workshop from the Scholars’ Lab, you will:. • Learn the basics of the programming using Python in Jupyter Notebook. • Learn different data types and the operations performed. • Make use of conditional...
CLEMSON, SC
r-bloggers.com

Analysis of Variance in R: 3 Steps

[This article was first published on Methods – finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. Analysis of Variance in R, You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spatial Analysis#Regression Analysis#Gis Software#Isrc#Gis
glendale.edu

Remote Production Workshop

Are you seeking to explore the new trends in remote production and post-production? Sign up for an online training workshop!. The Remote Production Workshop is an online training workshop for those seeking to explore the new trends in remote production and post-production. Please email ftvmevents@glendale.edu to receive the Eventbrite link...
GLENDALE, CA
aithority.com

The Role of AI, Data and Analysis in True Digital Transformation in Materials and Chemistry R&D

AI for chemistry is a great domain with the expanding field of Deep Learning and Big Data. A substantial number of researches in Chemistry point to the enhanced effectiveness of any innovation created using AI Machine learning and deep learning capabilities. These new-gen technologies influence the adoption of agile strategies for a progressive and sustainable digital transformation within the industry.
ENGINEERING
GlobeSt.com

Applying Spatial Intelligence to CRE Operations

Counting crowds has become an important tool in retail: that is, watching where people go in a store to better understand how they look at products and make purchase decisions. It’s a lesson that commercial real estate should learn, argues George Shaw, CEO of Pathr, a software vendor that provides...
SOFTWARE
uiowa.edu

ISRC Workshop: Survey Building in Qualtrics

In this workshop you’ll learn to create, customize, and distribute Qualtrics surveys. There will be an overview of basic elements of Qualtrics and a demonstration of building a Qualtrics survey. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop and follow along. No knowledge of Qualtrics is required. Registration Link: https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_78appDFhzI9hIaO.
Nature.com

Integrative analysis methods for spatial transcriptomics

Computational methods use different integrative strategies to tackle the challenges of spatially resolved transcriptomics data analysis. Multicellular organisms are defined by the cells that compose them as well as the relationships between those cells, partially captured by cells' spatial organization. Although single-cell transcriptome sequencing (scRNA-seq) has had a transformative impact in characterizing cells as independent elements, many aspects of the cells' relationships are lost with this technique, including spatial distribution. Newly developed tools have focused on assaying the spatial organization of cells in tissues, but there are often trade-offs between spatial resolution and the number of unique RNA transcripts assayed. In this issue of Nature Methods, Scalia et al.1 and Hu et al.2 introduce computational tools to integrate spatially resolved transcriptomic data with scRNA-seq and/or histology data to bridge these trade-offs and provide a better understanding of the spatial organization of tissues.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Myth Busters: A College Lab Report

I have had my fair share of lab reports already not only in college but just this semester (so far) as well. Here are some myth busters for you to think about when it comes to writing those pesky lab reports!. Statement: “You can write these reports quickly.”. Myth buster:...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Hardin Open Workshops - EndNote Desktop

EndNote is a reference management tool that helps you to easily gather together your references in one place, organize them, and then insert them into papers and format them in a style of your choosing. This session will walk you through the basics of using EndNote to collect and format your citations. The class will be hands-on and there will be time for questions at the end.
COMPUTERS
uiowa.edu

TKDA | Virtual Information Session - 2021 Series

Our employee-owned and multi-disciplined team of architectural and engineering professionals will have a number of opportunities available for undergraduates who are looking to broaden their educational experience through a summer internship or jump start their professional career. If you are pursuing a degree in architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, or...
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

Titan Talk: Securing a Successful Sales Internship

Titan Machinery's Talent and Sales Leaders are excited to speak with early-career professionals seeking a Sales or Marketing internship. Our team will share practical tips on: selecting an internship that matches your career goals, successful interviewing, and how to make the most of your internship experience. Finally, we will give...
JOBS
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Spatial representability of neuronal activity

A common approach to interpreting spiking activity is based on identifying the firing fields-regions in physical or configuration spaces that elicit responses of neurons. Common examples include hippocampal place cells that fire at preferred locations in the navigated environment, head direction cells that fire at preferred orientations of the animal's head, view cells that respond to preferred spots in the visual field, etc. In all these cases, firing fields were discovered empirically, by trial and error. We argue that the existence and a number of properties of the firing fields can be established theoretically, through topological analyses of the neuronal spiking activity. In particular, we use Leray criterion powered by persistent homology theory, Eckhoff conditions and Region Connection Calculus to verify consistency of neuronal responses with a single coherent representation of space.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Operator Theory Seminar - Professor Sayan Das

Poisson boundaries of finite von Neumann algebras. Abstract: In this talk I shall describe the construction of Poisson boundaries of finite von Neumann algebras. I shall also describe some applications towards the study of type II1 factors. This talk is based on a recent joint work with Prof. Jesse Peterson.
SCIENCE

