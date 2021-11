As more states legalize cannabis (now 37) for medical or recreational purposes, its use during pregnancy is increasing, along with the potential for abuse or dependence. A new study, co-led by researchers from Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medicine, has captured the magnitude and issues related to cannabis use disorders during pregnancy by examining diagnostic codes for more than 20 million U.S. hospital discharges. Most of those hospitalizations were for childbirth.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO