Family Relationships

Older brother is deserting the family

Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: My slightly older brother and his spouse (in their mid-30s) are moving to Texas from California with their three toddler-aged children for no other reason than politics — politics to which no one else in the family subscribes. I am unmarried and childless and have loved being...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Brother's drinking disrupts tight family

We are a tight-knit small family. We usually spend five to seven days at my parents' house together at Christmastime every year. My brother is a heavy drinker with a huge drinking problem. He is condescending, rude, and berates everyone. In 2019, after years of this behavior, I had had...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
lmgfl.com

Supporting Older Family Members During the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for joy and happiness. Loved ones and families come together to celebrate, enjoy each other, and bond. We plan out our favorite family traditions, meals, and are excited about making great new memories. For our older relatives, the holidays may not feel the same. Seniors may find the holidays to be more challenging than any other time of year. Due to physical limitations, reliance on other people, and financial constraints, our older relatives often may feel inadequate or burdensome. When alone during the holiday season many, reminisce about the traditions they cherished and enjoyed. Naturally, they miss their friends and family, especially the ones that have passed away. It is easy for the holiday blues to turn into something more serious. The National Institute of Mental Health states, “More than 2 million Americans age 65 and older suffer from some form of depression.” While it is easy for life’s distractions to dominate our lives, we must keep the family matriarchs and patriarchs in our minds.
WESTON, FL
State
Texas State
State
California State
Antelope Valley Press

50 years later and still feeling loss of first love

Dear Annie: Nearly 50 years ago, while a high school student, I met an upperclassman who completely swept me off my feet. We clicked with each other almost immediately and loved being together as much as possible. He was leaving for college the following year, and his mother made no secret of the fact that she wanted him to leave without having a girlfriend back home.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Facetime
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Fun family reads for fall

‘Better Together!’ By Amy Robach and Andrew Shue; illustrated by Lenny Wen A bad storm forces both the Squirrelly and the McMunk families to flee their homes — and end up in the same tree. At first, it feels like a fun adventure. But soon, the families realize they’re used to doing things differently. This […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Antelope Valley Press

Coming out later in life has unique obstacles

CHICAGO — A lot can be hidden behind a marriage. For Brad and Cyndi Marler, it was that they are both gay. A few years after their wedding, they told each other their secret. Then, for more than three decades, they told no one else. “We always said it was...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY

