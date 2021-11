At one time Bobby Valentine was one of the brightest up and coming stars in the game of baseball. Injuries hampered those expectations and a new career in coaching and managing began. Valentine had great success as manager with the Texas Rangers for seven years, then with the New York Mets, leading an unlikely group to the 2000 World Series against the cross-town rival New York Yankees. Now he is involved in a new kind of race and the final game is played on election day.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO