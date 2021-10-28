CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger assaults flight attendant, is banned from American Airlines for life

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wom0_0cfIr7nP00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A flight from New York City to California was diverted to Denver on Wednesday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

A Denver airport official confirmed the flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, diverted to Denver on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York to Santa Ana diverted to Denver due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The female flight attendant suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the airline said.

FAA proposes over $500K in fines against unruly passengers for alleged death threats, apparent sexual assault

The passenger responsible will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating.

American Airlines issued this statement in response to the incident:

We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines. We have engaged local law enforcement and the FBI and we are working with them to ensure they have all the information they need. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent.

We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant and ensuring that she and her fellow crew members have the support they need at this time.

– American Airlines

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Southwest Pilot and Flight Attendant Brawl After ‘Disagreement Over Mask-Wearing’

A pilot with Southwest Airlines was cited for assault and battery after an alleged physical altercation with a flight attendant over wearing a mask, according to USA Today. The Oct. 18 incident occurred at a California hotel bar, where the crew was spending the night after a flight. A public information officer with the San Jose Police Department declined to provide details, but confirmed “the event involved a disagreement over mask-wearing or masks.” The pilot has been placed on leave while the “crew disagreement,” as an airline spokesperson put it, is reviewed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Denver Airport#Fbi#Kdvr
CBS Philly

American Airlines Says Operations Are Largely Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American Airlines says it’s largely back to normal following an operational meltdown. On Tuesday, American canceled four out of 207 departures at Philadelphia International Airport. On Monday, American canceled more than 450 flights nationwide. Over the weekend, the airline canceled nearly 2,000 flights. American says the trouble began with high winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub, which slowed operations and caused crews to be out of position. American also cited staffing shortages as a reason for its troubles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Hub and Spoke System Vulnerable to Weather, Staffing Issues That Hobbled American Airlines

Michael Boyd, CEO of aviation consultancy Boyd Group International, joined Cheddar to discuss recent mass flight cancellations by airlines like American and Southwest. Boyd noted that the usually efficient hub and spoke system left American Airlines vulnerable to the weather event in Dallas-Fort Worth and staffing shortages. He also said that while planning trips in the current climate can be unnerving, problems like weather delays are just part of the flying experience.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Robb Report

From Better Lounges to Chef-Crafted Dishes: How Airlines Are Wooing Premium Passengers

The pandemic has impacted the air travel industry in many ways, and one of the biggest has been the significant increase in the booking—and purchase—of private jets, as the advantages of this mode of transport fit perfectly with the increased desire for privacy, convenience and flexibility. But now that so many luxury travelers have gotten a taste of the private aviation life, will they ever go back to commercial air travel? Many of the top international airlines are betting they will—and are introducing a host of things to tempt their premium cabin passengers to return to the fold. From new first...
INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

Southwest Airlines Pilot Investigated For Bay Area COVID Mask Altercation

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant at a San Jose bar during an argument over wearing masks, authorities said. The pilot was cited for assault and battery over the Oct. 18 dispute at a hotel bar, USA Today reported Tuesday. San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told USA Today the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was reviewing the incident to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. In a statement to KPIX 5, the airline said: “We received reports last month about the off-duty disagreement between Crew members on an...
SAN JOSE, CA
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS 42

CBS 42

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy