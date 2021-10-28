Authorities identified 24-year-old Christopher West who died in a motorcycle crash (North Las Vegas, NV)

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified 24-year-old Christopher West as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers actively responded to the intersection of Alexander and Losee Roads at around 8 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle accident. According to the investigation reports, a motorcycle was heading southbound on Losee approaching Alexander. At the same time, an Amazon delivery truck was going northbound and attempted to take a left turn onto Alexander. Just then, the motorcycle crashed into the truck.

The motorcycle rider, Christopher West from Las Vegas, was declared deceased at the scene. The intersection was completely shut down as crews worked at the scene. Speed and impairment were suspected to be involved as of Tuesday evening. At this time, it is unknown who was at fault.

An investigation continues.

October 28, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com