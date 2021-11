WASHINGTON (SBG) - 41% of students in Baltimore, Maryland, got below a 1.0 GPA last year, and in at least one school nearly a dozen students had not attended in years. “What you have there is an indictment of the infrastructure of that school. It's an indictment of the teachers and leadership but it's also an indictment of the parents," said political insider Armstrong Williams to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. "It indicates that the parents are not involved in the child's education. And it also indicates that the teachers have basically given up.”

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO