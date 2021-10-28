Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Adam Ottavino

After a surprisingly successful 2021 season, the Red Sox enter this offseason clearly looking to add to their overall talent level, not take away from it. For a team like Boston that has huge payroll capabilities, it’s always easier to add that talent via free agency since that only costs money rather than prospects. But at the same time, no successful organization builds their roster through just one avenue. Free agency may be more appealing in a vacuum, there are certainly times when trades make more sense, and in those scenarios prospects must be put up for offer. You can’t get something without giving something up, after all.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO