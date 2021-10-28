CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Adam Ottavino

By Phil Neuffer
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Devers has been a third baseman for his entire tenure with the Boston Red Sox. In fact, he’s played there in 529 of his 548 career games. However, his future may lie elsewhere. (Patrick McAvoy; NESN) Moving to a new...

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez

Whether it’s been the regular season or the postseason, Garrett Whitlock has just gone out there and produced in big spots. (Emma Baccellieri: Sports Illustrated) As the Red Sox stare down the potential end of their season, it’s heartening to know Nathan Eovaldi isn’t remotely scared. (Lauren Campbell; NESN) If...
MLB
Over the Monster

Top 10 Red Sox prospects, plus why (and why not) they may be traded

After a surprisingly successful 2021 season, the Red Sox enter this offseason clearly looking to add to their overall talent level, not take away from it. For a team like Boston that has huge payroll capabilities, it’s always easier to add that talent via free agency since that only costs money rather than prospects. But at the same time, no successful organization builds their roster through just one avenue. Free agency may be more appealing in a vacuum, there are certainly times when trades make more sense, and in those scenarios prospects must be put up for offer. You can’t get something without giving something up, after all.
MLB
chatsports.com

Xander Bogaerts reportedly plans to opt out after 2022 season, hopes to remain with Red Sox

Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his contract after the 2022 season, and he plans to do so, according to a report from ESPN’s Joon Lee. The good news for the Red Sox? Per Lee, citing league sources, Bogaerts wants to re-up with the Red Sox and finish his career in Boston. After this upcoming season, Bogaerts will have three years remaining on a six-year contract worth $120 million.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Enrique Hernández, Alex Cora

Even after a rocky 2021 season, Eduardo Rodriguez is still a good starting pitcher and the Red Sox could always use another one of those. Here’s a piece from Alex Speier on Rodriguez’s uncertain future with the Red Sox. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) The Red Sox didn’t spend a ton...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Schwarber, Enrique Hernández

The Red Sox season as a whole has to be looked at with positive eyes, but they had a chance here in the last series and they didn’t get it done. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe) Boston turned to Nathan Eovaldi for this final game, exactly the guy they would want...
MLB
chatsports.com

Watch Red Sox fan make incredible catch on Rafael Devers’ broken bat grounder

A Red Sox fan made an incredible one-handed catch when Rafael Devers hit a broken bat grounder in the second inning of Game 5, snagging the shard of Devers’ bat that flew dangerously into the stands. “How good is that?” FOX broadcaster Joe Buck enthused. “That is amazing. What could...
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball ALCS Helper: Red Sox at Astros, Game 6

The ALCS has been quite the rollercoaster for both teams, but after the Houston Astros won two straight to take a 3-2 series lead, momentum has firmly shifted in the Astros' favor. They'll look to close things out at home over the Boston Red Sox tonight. This pivotal Game 6 gets underway at 8:08 pm ET.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#Daily Red Sox Links#The Boston Red Sox#Nesn#Nbc Boston#Weei Audacy#The Red Sox#Boston Sports Journal#Boston Globe
chatsports.com

Resetting the Red Sox roster

The Red Sox had their season simultaneously go longer than most anyone expected while also ending earlier than it reasonably could have, and in both cases it is now time to look ahead to what’s new. We’ll of course be spending time looking back as well, but for right now we’ll focus on where things stand for the team right now as we get set for what should be an interesting offseason both for the league as a whole as well as Boston specifically.
MLB
SportsGrid

Red Sox Announce Game 5 Starter

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the Boston Red Sox will start Chris Sale in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning of Game 4 but imploded and allowed eight runs to the Astros in the final two frames. A victory would’ve given Boston a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but now the series is tied at two games apiece.
MLB
Salem News

Red Sox living and dying by long ball

The Red Sox have gotten plenty of offense since the American League Championship Series began. Through the first five games they have scored 28 runs on 40 hits against the Astros, so you can’t say the lineup hasn’t been productive. But when it comes to actually getting runners across the...
MLB
chatsports.com

With Houston on the Rise, the Red Sox Are on the Ropes — Again

BOSTON — No one has been able to drive the 2021 Boston Red Sox into extinction, yet. The Yankees tried and failed. Tampa Bay had its chances, but could not do it, either. It almost happened much earlier, during the final weekend of the regular season in Washington, D.C., but Boston survived.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

Red Sox Taking An 'Unfinished Business' Approach Into Offseason

Alex Cora felt it in the clubhouse after Boston's season-ending loss to the Astros, and he feels it throughout the front office. The Red Sox know they have a lot of work to do this offseason, and they intend on doing whatever it takes to reach their ultimate goal next season.
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

ALCS Red Sox Astros Baseball

Red Sox run out of fight, fall to Astros in ALCS Game 6. Boston's bats went quiet for the third straight game and the Red Sox bowed out of the AL Championship Series with a punchless 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6. They had just two hits Friday, baffled by starter Luis García and a quartet of Astros relievers, and combined for just 10 hits and three runs over the final three games of the series. The wild-card Red Sox arrived in Houston needing consecutive victories to avoid elimination and keep alive their pursuit of another World Series title after winning it all in 2018. Instead, they barely showed up.
MLB
country1025.com

Stump The Studio: Red Sox

This week’s Stump The Studio is Red Sox Trivia. Can you ask a trivia question about the Boston Red Sox that Jonathan and Ayla can’t answer?
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finally Opens Up About Nagging Arm Injury

Rafael Devers clearly was not at 100% over the course of the Red Sox’s postseason run. Boston’s third baseman appeared to be bothered by an arm injury, though virtually no details about the ailment were given over the past few weeks. Devers sported a protective sleeve on his right arm throughout the Red Sox’s October slate, and discomfort seemed to arise following violent swings.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series

HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy