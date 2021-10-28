CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘No plans’ to remove red list or hotel quarantine, says government spokesperson

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aSuP_0cfIonPV00

England has no plans to abolish its “ red list ” of high-risk countries for Covid , which requires travellers to quarantine in hotels on arrival, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has said.

But the spokesperson did not rule out the possibility that the final seven countries on the list will be removed when transport secretary Grant Shapps unveils the latest update on travel restrictions later today.

He dismissed reports that the seven - Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela - will all be declared safe as “speculation”, insisting that final meetings to decide any changes were still to take place.

The spokesperson said: “The Covid-O committee meets to discuss things like travel in relation to Covid on a regular basis.

“There are no plans to remove hotel quarantine in the way that’s been reported. And likewise on scrapping the red list, as has been reported as well.

“The meetings need to happen where they decide what countries should or should not be on the red list.

“I think it’s important to clarify on the red list, countries may come off, countries may come on, and those numbers may get low. I’m not going to speculate.

But the red list will still remain an important tool, should it be needed, in identifying countries where particularly there are high-risk variants.”

Asked whether he was ruling out the possibility that the red list could remain in existence but have no countries on it, the spokesperson replied: “I’m just not going to speculate on how many how many countries may or may not be on it, pending decisions.

That is based on advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and then considered in the round and ministers decide what’s appropriate.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

What Country Has the Most Powerful Passport on Earth?

Passports are precarious documents. They’re considered to be a kind of holy grail of personal identification, yet some are considered more desirable than others based on the country where they were issued issued. Some people, by dint of sheer natal luck, have access to more than one passport, and are thus able to cycle between them to earn different privileges as they travel about the world.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Venezuela#Haiti#Panama#Uk#Covid
The Independent

Asylum-seekers staying in hotel pending age assessment was ‘unlawful’, says judge

A London council acted unlawfully when a child seeking asylum remained in a hotel pending assessments of their age, a High Court judge has concluded.Mr Justice Poole ruled in favour of the child and two others seeking asylum, who were initially placed in a Brent hotel in the summer of 2020 by the Home Office.A child would usually be placed into foster care or supported, independent living arrangements immediately.The three people approached Brent council saying they were children, and remained in the hotel until their age was assessed.Judge Poole said that the council acted “unlawfully” and “unreasonably” when deciding not...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Government will not implement coronavirus Plan B, Health Secretary says

The NHS Confederation has warned the UK risks ‘stumbling into a winter crisis’. The Government has no current plans to implement its Plan B for tackling coronavirus, the Health Secretary has said, adding that ministers do not believe the pressures on the NHS are unsustainable. In his first ever Downing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
vacationstravel.com

Victoria is scrapping hotel quarantine for vaccinated international arrivals

From 1 November Victoria will no longer require vaccinated travellers to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine. It is a major step in reopening Australia. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement today as Melbourne celebrates “Freedom Day” after 262 days in lockdown. Overseas travellers flying into Victoria will need had...
AUSTRALIA
SKIFT

UK to Remove Last 7 Countries From Travel ‘Red List’ Requiring Quarantines

The long nightmare for travelers is over for hotel-quarantine hell in the UK. But officials say they reserve the right to toss countries back on to its red list. Britain will remove next week the last seven countries on its coronavirus “red list”, which currently requires newly arrived travellers from these destinations to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps removes ALL the remaining seven countries from the travel 'red list' and mothballs quarantine hotels but says the category will be kept in place as a 'precautionary measure'

Ministers today announced they are removing the final seven countries from the Government's travel 'red list'. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Venezuela will all be axed from the banned list from 4am on November 1. However, the Government has insisted the 'red...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Ministers considering scrapping hotel quarantine’

Ministers are considering ending hotel quarantine by removing all countries from the travel red list, according to reports.Seven Latin American countries remain on the list after it was heavily reduced earlier this month.They are Colombia Dominican Republic Ecuador, Haiti Panama, Peru and Venezuela.There is widespread speculation that they will all be taken off the list following an update on Thursday.The announcement will only apply to England, but the devolved administrations have recently implemented Westminster’s changes to international travel rules.This would bring the UK into line with most of the rest of Europe.Travellers arriving from a red list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK has no plans to scrap COVID red travel list, PM's spokesman says

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain has no plans to scrap a travel red list country system that requires arrivals to stay in a hotel to quarantine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Red list countries: the final seven destinations set to be removed

The UK Government has announced the removal of all remaining countries from the red list at the latest travel announcement. The decision sees the seven high-risk countries, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Haiti and Venezuela, downgraded to low risk and the requirement to enter hotel quarantine for passengers arriving from these countries removed from November 1.
LIFESTYLE
travelmole.com

All countries expected to be removed from red list

Imminent changes are expected to the UK's red list, which may see all current countries on it removed. Seven countries remain on the red list - Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti and Panama. Ministers are expected to discuss it today and could remove all nations, although the red...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Relief for the Premier League's South American stars as UK government announces final seven red-list countries will be removed, meaning they can avoid quarantine on their return from international duty

All Premier League players will be free to play for their countries during the next international break without having to quarantine, with the UK set to clear its 'red list' on November 11. Teams such as title chasers Liverpool and Manchester City were not allowed to use their South American-based...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

It's goodbye and good riddance to hotel quarantine – for now

Ding dong, hotel quarantine is gone. After nine months, 203,000 check-ins and countless all-caps tweets from Grant Shapps, no countries remain on England’s red list. In the end, it went out with a whimper. After the big cull of 47 nations three weeks ago, the final seven will be removed on Monday. A fitting close for the draconian, yet wildly ineffectual, policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy