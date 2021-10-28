10 signs your house might be haunted

Secret underground tunnels, a rapture, a strange pastor, and an exorcism at FPU!. Among the FPU community, there are bold squirrels that refuse to let you walk past them, abnormally large owls that stare for a little too long, and noises that go “tik-tik” and “tap-tap” late at night. These phenomena make FPU pretty unsettling. Besides housing creepy animals and buildings that make strange noises late at night, FPU is possibly home to secret tunnels under its buildings, a rapture, a strange pastor, and an exorcism! Now, rumor has it that there might be some secret tunnels underneath FPU. This rumor is one that Greg Camp will neither confirm nor deny; however, he does recommend for one to pay special attention to the closets and floors of buildings, especially Marpeck.
