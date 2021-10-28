CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-30 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-28 17:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay; Lower Kuskokwim Valley SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM LIKELY ACROSS PORTIONS OF BRISTOL BAY AND THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM VALLEY FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY A significant winter storm is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Point, or near Southmost, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Longoria Elementary School and Sams Memorial Stadium. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 10. US Highway 281 near mile marker 838. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic and Western Bergen Counties. In Connecticut, Northern New London, Southern New London and Northern Middlesex Counties. In New York, Northern Westchester and Rockland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton Areas of Fog Across Parts of Western Kansas Fog, some locally dense, will affect Norton and Graham counties through sunrise or shortly thereafter. Visibility may be as low as one quarter mile at times. Be prepared for rapid changing visibility over short distances.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Lea County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 for the first time this season. * WHERE...Central Lea County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Fairfax FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the River Complex Burn Scar in northwest California will expire at 1 AM PDT early this morning. While a period of rainfall rates over a quarter-inch per hour occurred this evening, the threat for heavier rates that might have caused local debris flow flash flooding did not materialize, and the rainfall rates should gradually decrease through Thursday morning.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THURSDAY MORNING Fog is developing this morning across the area, mainly across southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Locally dense fog has been occurring along the Interstate 29 corridor near Brookings, and also areas west of Sioux Falls. Fog and locally dense fog will likely expand in coverage through the morning. Proceed with caution during the morning commute. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and increase following distance. Fog should mix out by mid Thursday morning.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THURSDAY MORNING Fog is developing this morning across the area, mainly across southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Locally dense fog has been occurring along the Interstate 29 corridor near Brookings, and also areas west of Sioux Falls. Fog and locally dense fog will likely expand in coverage through the morning. Proceed with caution during the morning commute. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and increase following distance. Fog should mix out by mid Thursday morning.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Tallahatchie FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Tallahatchie County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Prentiss; Tishomingo FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tishomingo and Prentiss Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota; Dixon AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THURSDAY MORNING Fog is developing this morning across the area, mainly across southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Locally dense fog has been occurring along the Interstate 29 corridor near Brookings, and also areas west of Sioux Falls. Fog and locally dense fog will likely expand in coverage through the morning. Proceed with caution during the morning commute. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and increase following distance. Fog should mix out by mid Thursday morning.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Northern and central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Phillips FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph along wind prone sections of US-395. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous cross winds are possible particularly for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-395 between Susanville and Doyle to near the CA/NV state line. Strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Lea County HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 for the first time this season. * WHERE...Northern Lea County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

