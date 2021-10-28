Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO