Escambia County, FL

High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.7 to 8.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 7.8 2.0 1.2 N/A Moderate 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.3 2.5 1.2 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 9.0 3.2 1.8 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.6 1.8 1.7 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 13:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Conditions favorable for coastal flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings and take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible on Friday morning. Moderate coastal flooding and minor beach erosion possible on Saturday and Sunday morning due to high astronomical high tides and increasing onshore winds. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Timing of high tides along the east central Florida coast are as follows: Friday November 5th from 830 to 930 am, Saturday November 6 from 930 to 10 am and Sunday November 7 from 920 to 950 am.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Northern and central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Fairfax FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...In Missouri, Crawford MO, Washington MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO and Sainte Genevieve MO Counties. In Illinois, Randolph IL County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Phillips FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.5 feet is expected around 10:20 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Point, or near Southmost, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Longoria Elementary School and Sams Memorial Stadium. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 10. US Highway 281 near mile marker 838. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Lea County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 for the first time this season. * WHERE...Central Lea County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that may be affected include Highways 23, 101, 118, and 126.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that may be affected include Highways 1, 101, and 246.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

