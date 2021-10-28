High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO