High Surf Warning issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Point, or near Southmost, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Longoria Elementary School and Sams Memorial Stadium. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 10. US Highway 281 near mile marker 838. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
