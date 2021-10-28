Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

