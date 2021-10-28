CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 345 AM CDT At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Point, or near Southmost, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Longoria Elementary School and Sams Memorial Stadium. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 10. US Highway 281 near mile marker 838. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.5 feet is expected around 10:20 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Los Fresnos, Brownsville, Los Fresnos High School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Bayview, Del Mar Heights, Boys And Girls Club Of Los Fresnos and Whipple Memorial Library. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota; Dixon AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG THURSDAY MORNING Fog is developing this morning across the area, mainly across southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Locally dense fog has been occurring along the Interstate 29 corridor near Brookings, and also areas west of Sioux Falls. Fog and locally dense fog will likely expand in coverage through the morning. Proceed with caution during the morning commute. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and increase following distance. Fog should mix out by mid Thursday morning.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton Areas of Fog Across Parts of Western Kansas Fog, some locally dense, will affect Norton and Graham counties through sunrise or shortly thereafter. Visibility may be as low as one quarter mile at times. Be prepared for rapid changing visibility over short distances.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Tallahatchie FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Tallahatchie County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that may be affected include Highways 23, 101, 118, and 126.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Fairfax FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Northern and central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

