CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LKQ Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook, Initiates Dividend

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4f0n_0cfIoB4100
  • LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.2% year-on-year, to $3.296 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.28 billion.
  • Revenue in North America rose 6.9% Y/Y, and Europe increased 2.7%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 150 basis points Y/Y to 40.8%. The operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 27.8% to $378.15 million.
  • LKQ held $402.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow totaled $429 million, and free cash flow amounted to $384 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.02 beat the analyst consensus of $0.86.
  • The company's board declared its first-ever quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021.
  • Outlook: LKQ raised FY21 EPS adjusted EPS outlook to $3.78 - $3.88 (prior view $3.55 - $3.75), above the consensus of $3.68.
  • Price Action: LKQ shares are trading higher by 2.93% at $55.79 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

RR Donnelley Q3 Earnings Surpass Wall Street View

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) reported third-quarter net sales growth of 6.4% year-over-year to $1.27 billion, +5.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.32 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.32. The gross margin contracted by 70 bps...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

eXp World Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

EXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 97% year-on-year, to $1.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $999.06 million. Gross profit increased 70% Y/Y to $79.5 million. The operating expenses increased 100.3% Y/Y to $1.09 billion. The operating margin was 1%, and operating income for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clean Harbors Tops Q3 Estimates, Raises FY21 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $951.5 million, beating the consensus of $917.13 million. Sales by segments: Environmental Services $745.63 million (+14.6% Y/Y), and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions $205.79 million (+59.9% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $1.14 from $0.90 in 3Q20, beating the consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lkq#Dividend#Outlook#Lkq Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Y Y
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Halozyme's Q3 Sales Boosted By Darzalex; Lifts FY21 Earnings Outlook

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) reported Q3 revenue of $115.8 million compared to $65.3 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $101.94 million. The increase is attributable to higher royalty revenue from subcutaneous Darzalex (daratumumab) and increased product sales. Revenue for the quarter included $58.6 million in royalties, an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dorian LPG Stock Surges After Strong Q2 Results

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 15.3% year-over-year to $63.1 million, beating the consensus of $54.19 million. Time Charter Equivalent rate was $30,996 compared to $26,015 for 2Q21, increasing 19.1% Y/Y driven by increased bunker costs. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.25 from $(0.07) in 2Q21, beating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cedar Fair Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales of $753.40 million, a 5% increase against Q3 FY19, beating the analyst consensus of $663.44 million. During Q3, the parks had 988 operating days compared to 1,035 in 3Q19 and 314 in 3Q20. The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in both 2021 and 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are Owens & Minor Shares Surging Today?

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE: OMI) reported adjusted EPS of $0.74 in Q3, lower than $0.81 a year ago but ahead of the consensus of $0.55. However, revenue for the quarter increased to $2.502 billion from $2.188 billion last year, better than the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. "In our...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

FMC Corp (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of $1.22 per share in third-quarter 2021, up 44% from 85 cents reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.43, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Revenues were $1,194 million for the quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Eaton Price Target Post Q3 Results

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea raised the price target on Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE:ETN) to $173 (an upside of 2%) from $159 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst notes that despite supply chain headwinds impacting revenue performance, Eaton was able to showcase its new margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Several Analyst Firms Raise Generac Price Target After Q3 Results

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen raised the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to $555 from $500 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Shen says Generac delivered a weak Q3 and lowered its 2021 guide. Nonetheless, the analyst believes Generac will ultimately continue to work through 2022 on a number of catalysts, including more capacity expansion and the reconciliation bill boosting the company's clean energy business.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aviat Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aviat Networks their estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,868,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Charles River Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings; Narrows FY21 EPS Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) Q3 sales increased 20.5% Y/Y to $895.9 million, missing the consensus of $903.20 million. Acquisitions contributed 5.9% to consolidated third-quarter revenue growth. Organic revenue growth was 13.6%, driven by contributions from all three business segments. Adjusted EPS reached $2.70 higher than $2.33 posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

LivaNova Shares Move Higher On Street-Beating Q3 Earnings

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) posted Q3 sales of $253.2 million, +5.5% Y/Y on a reported basis and 5% on a constant-currency basis, beating the consensus of $245.27 million. Excluding Heart Valves business, divested in June, sales increased by 15.7% on a reported basis and 15.2% on a constant currency. Sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wingstop Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings Miss

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.8% year-on-year, to $65.78 million, missing the analyst consensus of $74.50 million. System-wide sales increased 16.7% Y/Y to $594.3 million. Domestic same-store sales increased 3.9% or 29.3% on a two-year basis. Revenue from royalty, franchise fees rose 13.9% Y/Y, advertising...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy