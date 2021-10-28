LKQ Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook, Initiates Dividend

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen raised the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to $555 from $500 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Shen says Generac delivered a weak Q3 and lowered its 2021 guide. Nonetheless, the analyst believes Generac will ultimately continue to work through 2022 on a number of catalysts, including more capacity expansion and the reconciliation bill boosting the company's clean energy business.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO